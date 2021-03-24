EST Vs CZR Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, WC European Qualifiers Preview

Estonia take on Czech Republic in the first round of their FIFA 2022 World Cup qualification match on Wednesday. The Group E tie is set to be played on March 24 at A. Le Coq Arena with the kick-off scheduled for 1:15 AM (Thursday, March 25) according to IST. Let’s have a look at the EST vs CZR Dream11 prediction, playing 11, alongside other match details of this match.

EST vs CZR live: EST vs CZR Dream11 match preview

Estonia have not been able to play their football in recent times as they walk into the match after a string of poor performances. The hosts have not won a match in recent times as their last five outings saw them register three draws and two losses. Currently ranked 108 in FIFA standings, Estonia saw their last international outing against Georgia in the UEFA Nations League match which ended in a 0-0 draw. They will be hoping to right the wrongs and turn their fortunes around this time as they aim to kick off their FIFA 2022 World Cup qualification campaign with a win. However, They face an uphill task in form of the Czech Republic as their opponents are amongst the top 50 ranked teams in world football and will have to bring their A-game on Wednesday if they wish to snatch any points in this match.

Czech Republic on the other hand will head into the match after managing to break their two-match losing streak against Scotland and Germany by registering consecutive wins over Israel and Slovakia in their latest UEFA Nations League outings. Currently ranked 42 in the FIFA world standings, the visitors be heading into the match brimming with confidence as they look to carry on their winning momentum and aim at starting their FIFA 2022 World Cup qualification campaign on a good note.

EST vs CZR Playing 11

Estonia- Karl Jakob Hein, Marten Kuusk, Joonas Tamm, Artur Pikk, Nikita Baranov, Mattias Kait, Vladislav Kreida, Vlasiy Sinyavskiy, Konstantin Vassilijev, Sergei Mosnikov, Rauno Sappinen.

Czech Republic- Tomas Vaclik; Ales Mateju, Pavel Kaderabek, Vladimir Coufal, Ondrej Kudela, Alex Kral, Tomas Soucek, Jakub Jankto, Vladimir Darida, Lukas Masopust, Patrik Schick

EST vs CZR Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - Tomas Vaclik

Defenders – Joonas Tamm, Vladimir Coufal, Nikita Baranov, Ales Mateju

Midfielders - Jakub Jankto, Konstantin Vassilijev, Tomas Soucek, Mattias Kait

Strikers - Rauno Sappinen, Patrik Schick

EST vs CZR Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain - Rauno Sappinen or Tomas Soucek

Vice-Captain - Patrik Schick or Mattias Kait

EST vs CZR Match Prediction

Both the teams have strong squads and will be aiming to kick start their World Cup 2022on a good note. However, Czech Republic have a great squad depth and starts the match as favourites. We expect the Czech Republic to register a routine victory and walk away with three points at the end of this match

Prediction- Estonia 0-2 Czech Republic

Note: The above EST vs CZR Dream11 prediction, EST vs CZR Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The EST vs CZR Dream11 Team and EST vs CZR Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.