EST Vs DIR Dream11 Predictions, Top Picks, Schedule For Nicaragua League Live Game

Esteli host Diriangenin in a Matchday 17 clash in the Nicaragua Liga Primera 2020. Esteli are on the second spot on the Nicaragua Liga Primera 2020 points table with 9 wins in the 16 games played in the season so far (Losses 3, Draws 4). Esteli have a total of 31 points to their name. Esteli faced Chinandega in their previous Nicaragua Liga Primera 2020 clash in which they won 2-1.

As for Diriangen, they are on the third spot on the Nicaragua League 2020 points table. Diriangen have bagged a total of 31 points in the league with 9 wins in the season so far (Losses 3, Draws 4). Diriangen faced Jalapa in their last Nicaragua League 2020 clash, which ended in a 0-0 stalemate.

The match is scheduled for Thursday, April 16, 6:00 AM IST at the Stadio Independencia. Here is the EST vs DIR Dream11 prediction, EST vs DIR Dream11 Top picks and EST vs DIR Dream11 team.

EST vs DIR Dream11 top picks

Taufic Guarch (Captain) Bernardo Laureiro (Vice-captain) Henry Figueros

EST vs DIR Dream11 teams

EST vs DIR Dream11 team: Esteli

Henry Maradiaga, Denver Fox, Esdras Gonzalez, Jason Casco, Oscar Renan-Lopez, Cristian Mauriel-Gutierrez, Manuel Rosas, Francisco Paz, Richard Rodriguez, Josue Quijano, Luis Lopez-Pindea, Janathan Sanchez, Edgar Castillo-Bellorin, Ricardo Rivas-Gomaz, Lucio Barroca, Jorge Betancur, Juan Barrera, Oscar Acevedo, Marlon Lopez, Jaime Ayala, Yohn Mosquera, Oscar Castellon-Ruiz, Harold Medina, Jesus Leal, Henry Garcia, Fabrizio Tavano, Brandon Ayerdis, Taufic Guarch, Luis Acuna, Vinicius De-Souza, Widman Talavera, Henry Figueros

EST vs DIR Dream11 team: Diriangen

Bernardo Gradilla, Ronaldo Espinoza, Jezerth Valenzuela, Yair Espinoza, Oscar Balladares, Érick Téllez, Bismarck Montiel, Cyril Errington, Denis Mayorga, Bryant Román, Jason Coronel, Bernardo Laureiro, Luis Fernando Coronel, Víctor Parrales, Francisco Vargas, Daniel Martínez, Elyin Hernández, Jeffrey Araica, Tulio López, Jonathan Zapata, Marvin Fletes, Misael Álvarez, Elvin Martínez, Engel Balladare, Álvaro Hernández, Abner Acuña, Miguel Pucharella, Danilo Zúñiga, David Jarquin, Kevin González, Cristóbal Aragón, Moisés Collado, Sebastian Barquero

EST vs DIR Dream11 prediction

Our EST vs DIR Dream11 prediction is that Esteli will win the match.

Please note, the EST vs DIR Dream11 team and EST vs DIR Dream11 prediction are made based on our own analysis. These do not guarantee positive results in your game.