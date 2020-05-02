EST Vs MNG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Nicaragua League Live Game Info

Real Esteli FC will host Managua FC on Sunday, May 3 in the final of the Nicaragua Liga Primera 2020. The first leg of the playoff final will be played on Sunday while the second leg is scheduled for May 10. Keep reading for the EST vs MNG Dream11 team EST vs MNG Dream11 prediction and EST vs MNG Dream11 top picks.

EST vs MNG Dream11 prediction: EST vs MNG Dream11 match schedule

Venue: Estadio Independencia, Esteli

Date: Sunday, May 3, 2020

Time: 6:30 AM IST

EST vs MNG Dream11 prediction: EST vs MNG Dream11 team preview

Managua FC finished top of the regular season Clausura table with 42 points (13 wins, three draws and two losses) in 18 games. Real Esteli FC followed at second with 35 points with 10 wins and three losses in 18 games. Both teams advanced to the playoff final on the virtue of their semifinal wins during the past week.

Managua FC saw of stern challenge from Deportivo Walter Ferretti to reach the final. After playing a 0-0 away draw, Managua beat Deportivo 4-2 at home on Thursday. Christiam Quinto, Agenor Baez, Nahun Peralta and Pablo Gallego scored in the second leg for the win.

Meanwhile, Real Esteli had to dig deep to beat Diriangen FC in the semifinal. The first leg saw Real Esteli take a slender 1-0 lead away from home before Esteli held on to the lead, playing a 0-0 draw at home. Oscar Acevedo was the scorer for Real Esteli. Esteli and Managua faced each other twice during the league stages with the latter picking up a win in one of the fixtures, the other being a draw.

EST vs MNG Dream11 predicted line-ups

Real Esteli FC

Henry Maradiaga (GK), Manuel Rosas, Christian Gutierrez, Jason Casco, Francisco Paz, Oscar Acevedo, Richard Rodriquez, Jorge Bentancur, Lucio Barroca, Taufic Guarch, Brandon Ayerdis

Managua FC

Erling Mendez, Lester Acevedo, Rigoberto Fuentes, Marel Alvarez, Christiam Quinto, Erick Mendoza, Nahun Peralta, Agenor Baez, Christiano Fernandez, Darwin Contreras, Pablo Gallego

EST vs MNG Dream11 top picks

Real Esteli FC: Taufic Guarch, Oscar Acevedo, Brandon Ayerdis

Managua FC: Pablo Gallego, Christiano Fernandez

EST vs MNG Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Erling Mendez

Defenders: Rigoberto Fuentes, Christian Gutierrez, Jason Casco, Manuel Rosas

Midfielders: Jorge Bentancur, Nahun Peralta, Richard Rodriquez, Agenor Baez

Attackers: Brandon Ayerdis (vice-captain), Pablo Gallego (captain)

EST vs MNG Dream11 prediction

According to our EST vs MNG Dream11 prediction, Managua FC should pick up a win.

Note: The EST vs MNG Dream11 prediction is made from our own analysis and do not guarantee a positive outcome in your game.

