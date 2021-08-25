Estadio Leo Messi: Fan Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Lionel Messi, Names Stadium After Him

Lionel Messi had bid a teary goodbye to FC Barcelona earlier this month after having represented the Spanish club for 21 years. Messi has now moved to the French capital Paris to begin a new lease of life with the nine-time Ligue 1 winners Paris Saint Germain (PSG).

As Messi gears up to don the PSG jersey, one of his die-hard fans has come forward and presented him with a unique gift.

Estadio Leo Messi: Messi fan names stadium after him

It has been learned that an ardent Lionel Messi fan has shown his love for the ex-Barcelona great by constructing the Estadio Leo Messi.

The Estadio Leo Messi is located 1,000 kilometers from the Copa America 2021 winner's native Rosario. At the same time, it has also been learned that the stadium has no lights, real pitch, markings, and regulation-sized goals but what really stands out is that it is a small pitch situated in the mountains, providing stunning views over the Andes.

The video has also been posted on social media as well.

Messi signs two-year contract with PSG

As per reports, Messi has signed a two-year contract worth €35 million per season with PSG. The contract includes bonuses and an option to extend it to June 2024. Last week, he had landed in Paris, France, where he addressed a press conference as he is all set to begin the next phase of his life with the former Ligue 1 winners.

When will Messi make his debut?

With Lionel Messi's contract signing procedure officially done and dusted, passionate football enthusiasts are now wondering when the Argentinian stalwart will make his PSG debut?

Recently, PSG's coach Mauricio Pochettino dropped a hint that Messi might make his debut for his new club in the PSG vs Reims game.

The legendary forward could make his Paris Saint-Germain debut against Reims in Ligue 1 next weekend, ESPN Argentina quoted PSG head coach Mauricio Pochettino as saying. Messi is now looking forward to make his debut in PSG's colours at Stade Auguste-Delaune II on 30 August against Reims.

"It's been a very good week for Leo," said Pochettino after his side's 4-2 win over Brest on Friday.