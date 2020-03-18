The Debate
Euro 2016 Final Throwback: When Cristiano Ronaldo Turned Coach And Eder Stole The Show

Football News

Relive the moment when Portugal won the Euro 2016 final against France. Eder scored the winning goal while Cristiano Ronaldo turned into a manager.

Euro 2016

Taking a trip down memory lane, the Euro 2016 final was one vital moment in the life of Cristiano Ronaldo. It was Portugal vs France in the Euro 2016 final and Cristiano Ronaldo had the chance of winning silverware with his national team for the first time, despite being on the sidelines for most of the game. Cristiano Ronaldo rallied his teammates across the final hurdle, showing that a new Portugal national team manager in the future was in the making.

Euro 2016 final: Portugal vs France, Ronaldo in the limelight

An opportunity of a lifetime was at stake for Cristiano Ronaldo to achieve international success with Portugal. Three goals and three assists across the Euro 2016 tournament from the Portugal captain propelled Ronaldo and his team into the Euro 2016 final. The only thing standing between Cristiano Ronaldo and the Euro 2016 trophy was the host nation, boasting blossomed talents. The Portugal vs France encounter in the Euro 2016 final pertained all the ingredients to make it a classic.

Euro 2016 final: Portugal vs France, Ronaldo injury

Just 25 minutes into Portugal vs France Euro 2016 final, Ronaldo was subbed off the pitch with a knee injury. The Portuguese winger clattered with Dimitri Payet and ended up on the deck as tears were rolling down his cheeks for being unable to continue. A tragedy for Portugal, but France rued a number of missed opportunities to seal the win before 90 minutes. With the game heading into extra-time, France were still favourites but 30 minutes with the possibility of penalty shootouts kept them from winning the Euro 2016 in their own homeland.

Euro 2016 final: Portugal vs France - Eder goal

In the 109th minute of the game, substitute Eder proved to be the unlikely hero when he fired in a low shot from 25 yards. However, the cameras couldn't be kept away from Ronaldo, who spent most of the extra time on his feet, knee bandaged and barking instructions to his teammates from the technical area. Showing the world a glimpse of his managerial side, Ronaldo was closely behind Fernando Santos until the final whistle, frantically prowling on the side.

Euro 2016 final: Portugal vs France highlights

 

