Euro 2020: 'Bukayo Saka Has Earned Respect Of Football Club', Says Arsenal's Arteta

Arsenal forward and youngster Bukayo Saka was subjected to racial abuse on social media from England fans after his missed penalty resulted in his side losing the Euro 2020 final. The final clash between Italy and England final ended 1-1 at the end of regulation time and extra time as penalties decided the fate of the final. The Azzuri eventually beat the Three Lions 3-2 on penalties to lift the European trophy. Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has come out and said that the English forward should take great heart in the way he has united people after the final.

"Earned the respect of everyone at the football club": Arteta on Saka

The 19-year-old has received messages of support from throughout the club after the penalty shoot-out defeat to Azzurri, and his manager is certain he will come out of the experience stronger.

"He's fine," Arteta told Arsenal Media. "Obviously he had some tough days after what happened in the final but I think you have to look at the whole picture."

"This kid, at 19-years-old has played almost every game in the Premier League. He was our Player of the Season, I think he has earned the respect of everyone at the football club. But not only that, he's gone to an international stage, he started the European competition with an injury, and still, he has managed to be in the starting XI."

Arteta said that seeing Saka sparkle on the international stage came as no surprise to him, and he says the challenge for him now is to go to the next level. "I spoke to Gareth (Southgate) before the tournament and we all shared the same opinion on B (Saka) that the kid is going to push everybody there, just the way he trains, the way he is, the way he competes," he added.

English trio subjected to racist abuse on social media

Earlier on Monday, Arsenal had condemned the racial abuse faced by Saka. The English trio of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Saka were subjected to racist abuse across social media platforms after all three stars missed their penalties, resulting in England's defeat in the Euro 2020 final. Over a staggering 12,500 abusive messages against the English stars were sent on Twitter alone. Meanwhile, a mural of Rashford in Manchester was also vandalized.

(Image Credits: @m8arteta / @bukayosaka87 - Twitter)