Euro 2020 Captains List Ft Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane, Hugo Lloris Among Others

With European club football having been completed a few weeks ago, the players are currently preparing to represent their national side for the continent's biggest trophy, the Euro 2020. Portugal enter the Euro 2020 tournament as defending champions while France enter the competition as favourites, having been finalists in Euro 2016 and World Cup winners in 2018. Ahead of the continent's most prestigious tournament, here is a look at who are the captains at Euro 2020, and a deeper look into the squad of some of the favourite teams coming into this tournament.

Euro 2020 groups

Group A: Turkey, Italy, Wales, Switzerland

Group B: Denmark, Finland, Belgium, Russia

Group C: Netherlands, Ukraine, Austria, North Macedonia

Group D: England, Croatia, Scotland, Czech Republic

Group E: Spain, Sweden, Poland, Slovakia

Group F: Hungary, Portugal, France, Germany

Euro 2020 captains list: Group A

Turkey captain: Burak Yilmaz

Italy captain: Giorgio Chiellini

Wales captain: Gareth Bale

Switzerland captain: Granit Xhaka

Euro 2020 captains list: Group B

Denmark captain: Simon Kjaer

Finland captain: Tim Sparv

Belgian captain: Eden Hazard

Russia captain: Artem Dzyuba

Euro 2020 captains list: Group C

Netherlands captain: Gini Wijnaldum

Ukraine captain: Andriy Pyatov

Austria captain: Julian Baumgartlinger

North Macedonia captain: Goran Pandev

Euro 2020 captains list: Group D

England captain: Harry Kane

Croatia captain: Luka Modrić

Czech Republic captain: Vladimír Darida

Scotland captain: Andrew Robertson

Euro 2020 captains list: Group E

Spain captain: Sergio Busquets

Sweden captain: Andreas Granqvist

Poland captain: Robert Lewandowski

Slovakia captain: Marek Hamšík

Euro 2020 captains list: Group F

Hungary captain: Ádám Szalai

Portugal captain: Cristiano Ronaldo

France captain: Hugo Lloris

Germany captain: Manuel Neuer

Portugal Euro 2020 squad led by Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo

Goalkeepers: Anthony Lopes, Rui Patricio, Rui Silva.

Defenders: Joao Cancelo, Nelson Semedo, Jose Fonte, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Nuno Mendes, Raphael Guerreiro.

Midfielders: Danilo Pereira, Joao Palhinha, Ruben Neves, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Moutinho, Renato Sanches, Sergio Oliveira, William Carvalho.

Forwards: Pedro Goncalves, Andre Silva, Bernardo Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo, Diogo Jota, Goncalo Guedes, Joao Felix, Rafa Silva.

France Euro 2020 squad led by France captain Hugo Lloris

Goalkeepers: Lloris, Mandanda, Maignan

Defenders: Dubois, Pavard, Zouma, Koundé, Varane, Lenglet, Kimpembe, Digne, L.Hernandez

Midfielders: Kante, Pogba, Rabiot, Tolisso, Sissoko

Forwards: Benzema, Giroud, Mbappe, Thuram, Coman, Ben Yedder, Griezmann, Lemar, O.Dembele

England Euro 2020 squad led by England captain Harry Kane

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Dean Henderson, Sam Johnstone.

Defenders: Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, Ben Chilwell, Reece James, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Tyrone Mings, Conor Coady, Kieran Trippier, Ben White

Midfielders: Declan Rice, Jordan Henderson, Kalvin Phillips, Mason Mount, Jude Bellingham.

Forwards: Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Bukayo Saka.