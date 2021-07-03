Euro 2020: Czech Republic Vs Denmark Match Time In India; Live Streaming In UAE And UK

The first two quarterfinal matches of the ongoing Euro 2020 saw Spain and Italy punching their ticket to the semi-final stage. Spain overcame Switzerland on penalties, while Roberto Mancini's side overcame one of the title favourites Belgium in the other quarterfinal match on Friday. There are still two matches to be played with England taking on Ukraine, while Czech Republic taking on Denmark. Here's a look at where to catch the Czech Republic vs Denmark live stream and how to watch Czech Republic vs Denmark on tv.

Euro 2020: Czech Republic vs Denmark team news

Czech Republic will be boosted by the return of Jan Boril after suspension and he is likely to return at left-back position. Despite Boril's return, Czech coach Jaroslav Silhavy has a major decision to make whether to bring back Vladimir Darida and Jakub Jankto in playing 11 after being named on the bench against the Netherlands or continue with Antonin Barak and Petr Sevcik who were handed starts in previous match.

Denmark, head coach Kasper Hjulmand also has some tough choices to make as the trio of Yussuf Poulsen, Daniel Wass and Simon Kjaer are expected to be available for the quarterfinal match. Kjaer had to be substituted in the second half. It will be interesting as two how Danish coach plans to fit the trio in the starting 11 for this all important clash.

Czech Republic vs Denmark live stream: How to watch Czech Republic vs Denmark on TV in India, UK and UAE

Fans who want to catch the Czech Republic vs Denmark on TV can tune into Sony Sports Network who are the official broadcasters of Euro 2020 in India. The Czech Republic vs Denmark Kick off time will be 9:30 IST and the telecast of the same will be available on SONY TEN 2 and SONY TEN 3 (in Hindi) channels. The Czech Republic vs Denmark live stream will also be available on the Sony LIV app. Viewers in United Kingdom can watch the Czech Republic vs Denmark match on BBC and ITV. Fans in UAE can watch the live telecast of the match on beIN Sports at 8:00 PM local time.

Czech Republic vs Denmark prediction

Coming to Czech Republic vs Denmark prediction, Denmark will come out victorius in this match