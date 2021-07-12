Euro 2020: David Beckham, Tom Cruise Fist Bump After England's Goal; Fans Can't Keep Calm

While Italy defeated England to lift the Euro 2020 trophy, the moments of the final big event will live forever. Watching live from the Wembley stadium, Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise and English football legend David Beckham, sitting next to each other, shared an amazing moment. The duo stole the show by fist-bumping.

The moment came after England's Luke Shaw scored the first goal in less than two minutes giving Three Lions the initial lead. The video of fist-bumping is going viral on social media with fans showering their love.

Tom Cruise and David Beckham. ❤️🥰



Twitter reacts

Twitteratis were quick to shower their love for the megastars. "Tom Cruise and David Beckham in Wembley. Best moment of this Euro Final," a user said.

Another tweeted, "ladies and gentlemen here man of the match euro 2020 final; David Beckham and Tom Cruise." Calling it iconic, a netizen said, "Is there anything more iconic than David Beckham fist-bumping Tom Cruise."

Happy to see legends fist-bumping, a user tweeted, "So happy to be watching the Euro finals and get to see Beckham fist-bump Tom Cruise."

Luke Shaw had them fisting bumps ❤️

The former England captain also attended the semis between England and Denmark last week.

Euro 2020 final was also attended by Britain’s Prince William, Duchess Kate and their son Prince George who were seen supporting England from the stands.

Italy beat England 3-2 on penalties in final

In the finals, England got off to a perfect start after Shaw scored an early goal. No more goals were scored in the first half of the game. In the second half, Italy's Leonardo Bonucci scored for his team in the 67th minute to level scores.

No more goals were netted in the match and the game progressed to extra time. The extra time also saw no scoring for both the team and hence, the match progressed to a crucial penalty shootout.

In the penalty shoots, Italy defeated England 3-2 and won their second title.