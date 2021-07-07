Euro 2020: Denmark's Kasper Schmeichel Asks If Football Has Ever Been Home For England

With the Euro 2020 semi-final matchup of Denmark against England looming, Danish goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel was asked what it would mean for Denmark to stop football from 'coming home' in their upcoming match at Wembley, and Schmeichel responded by asking "Has it ever been home? I don't know, have you ever won it?"

"Football's coming home" can be heard and seen across England ahead of the Euros semi-final as fans dream of finally adding to their World Cup success of 1966. But Schmeichel is not concerning himself with that, instead, he aims a cheeky dig at England.

"Has it ever been home? I don't know, have you ever won it?" the Leicester goalkeeper said, before being reminded of 1966. "Was that not the World Cup?"

Kasper Schmeichel i topform til dagens pressemøde før semifinalen mod England 😂#ForDanmark #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/eaIsKQky0y — DBU - En Del Af Noget Større (@DBUfodbold) July 6, 2021

"To be honest, I haven't given any thought to what it would mean to stop England more than what it would do for Denmark. To be honest, I've focused very little on the England national team. It doesn't really mean anything to me."

"It's what it would do for our country back home. The joy it would bring to a country of only five-and-a-half million to be able to do something like that, or compete with the nations we're competing with. So, yeah, not really a lot of thought to England's feelings in this."

Denmark's only major tournament success came in their extraordinary Euro 1992 triumph, when Schmeichel's father Peter, the former Manchester United goalkeeper, was between the sticks.

'This group has always been special' says Schmeichel

This run has been under remarkable circumstances after Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest in their opening match and Kasper Schmeichel says that the incident has brought the team even closer, echoing his captain, Simon Kjaer's words.

"I think this group has always been special," said Schmeichel at a pre-match press conference. "We've said it for many years. It just came to light in a very dramatic way. But we have never been in doubt of the collective strength and the spirit we have in this team. It's shown the world what we have. I think what it has done for the country of Denmark is that we've experienced something as a country quite shocking. That's definitely brought the country very close together. The support we've seen back home is unlike anything I've ever experienced in my career, in my life, and unlikely to ever see anything like it again."

"But it shows what football can do. It shows the reason why we play team sports because when one of your teammates is in need then your mates are there for you. I think that's why we've been shown so much love from everywhere, but particularly at home."

Denmark will face England on July 7 at Wembley in London and the winner will go onto the finals of the Euro 2020 to face Italy who beat Spain in their semi-final match, 4-2 on penalties, Spaniard Alvaro Morata made it all square on the night in the 80th minute after a 60th minute Federico Chiesa goal.

(Image Credits: @DBUfodbold/Twitter)