Euro 2020: 'Elephant Oracle' Predicts Winner Of Germany Vs England Knockout Clash

A 42-year-old ‘psychic’ elephant Yashoda has predicted the winner of the Germany vs England Euro 2020 last-16 clash on June 29. According to Al Jazeera, Yashoda, from a zoo in Hamburg, pulled the German flag rather than the English one out of a wicker basket, predicting Germany will beat England. Hagenbeck Zoo’s keeper, Michael Schmidt, said, “I guess we can all live with that”.

Hamburg's football oracle was born "in the Indian jungle" and lost track of her herd shortly after birth, according to German media reports which also said Indian park rangers took the then baby elephant to the zoo of Mysore. In 1990, Yashoda, who weighs a hefty 3.8 tons and eats around 150kg per day, arrived in Hamburg. The German Embassy in London has said that the elephant has correctly predicted all of Germany’s matches so far.

Yashoda, Hamburg Hagenbeck Zoo's #EURO2020-predicting elephant has correctly predicted all of Germany's matches so far...



For #GER v #HUN, the footballing heavyweight has predicted Germany to draw against Hungary.



How very diplomatic of her! #GERHUN pic.twitter.com/iGa6gXnjrs — German Embassy London (@GermanEmbassy) June 23, 2021

Other soothsaying animals

Meanwhile, major football tournaments often attract supposed soothsaying animals with varying degrees of success. Back in 2010, during the World Cup, Paul the Octopus had accurately predicted all seven games the German team played at the tournament. Paul’s prediction that Spain would beat Germany at the semi-final had also drawn the ire of many Germans, who called for him to be eaten after the game. Spain’s PM, at that time, however, offered “official state protection” for the creature.

Following Paul’s demise, a deaf, white-furred Hermitage male cat Achilles also began to work as Russia’s official soothsayer for the World Cup. according to reports, Achilles chose between two cat food bowls with the flags of the participating countries. The cat was reportedly right about the outcomes of three out of four 2017 Confederations Cup matches played in St. Petersburg, including the opening and final matches. Moreover, a Swiss guinea pig Madame Shiva had also made a play for the crown in 2014, as did British Piranha Pele, but neither quite had Paul's foresight.

England, Germany to renew rivalry on Tuesday

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, one of the great rivalries in international soccer will be renewed at the European Championship when England plays Germany in the round of 16 at Wembley Stadium. The teams have played some epic matches in the past, including in the 1966 World Cup final and in the semifinals at Euro '96. They each won one of those matches, but overall the Germans lead with 15 victories, 13 losses and four draws.

IMAGE: Twitter/AP