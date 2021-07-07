Euro 2020: England Vs Denmark Match Preview, Team News And Euro 2020 Live Stream Details

Favourites England will take on Denmark in the upcoming semi-final match in the ongoing UEFA Euro 2020. The game will be played at the Wembley Stadium in London and will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Thursday, July 8. Here's a look at how to watch England vs Denmark on TV, England vs Denmark's head to head and team news.

England vs Denmark Euro semi-final preview

England carry the tag of favourites and they will be hoping to live up to that tag. The Three Lions have done well so far both defensively and attacking wise, They have yet to concede a goal in this year's Euro 2020 Finals and have managed to rack up a total of eight goals. Their top scorers Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane who have racked up three goals each. The Three Lions come into this fixture in fine form after scoring four past Ukraine in their quarter-finals and beating arch-rivals Germany 2-0 in their round-of-16 match.

The Danes recovered from two losses in their opening games of the tournament. They not only lost two matches but also their best player, midfielder Christian Eriksen, who suffered a cardiac arrest in the team’s opening match and had to be resuscitated on the field with a defibrillator. This is also the farthest Denmark have gotten at a major football tournament since winning the European Championship title in 1992. After two losses, the Danes managed to get out of Group B with a rousing 4-1 win over Russia in Copenhagen before thrashing Wales 4-0 in Amsterdam. In the quarter-final, they beat a well-organised Czech side 2-1 in Baku.

Despite all that it seems England remain the favourites to beat Denmark and make their way to the final of the Euro 2020 in Wembley.

England vs Denmark head-to-head record

The two teams have met a total of 21 times and out of them, the English side has registered victories in 12. Denmark has only managed to win just four of those matches. However, the last meeting between the two sides came in the UEFA Nations League and ended in Denmark’s favour as they won 1-0 back in October 2020.

England vs Denmark team news

England's stunning display against Ukraine means there are unlikely to be too many changes as they come home to Wembley. Bukayo Saka got a knock in training which meant he was watching from the bench in Rome, however, if fit, he might just return to the right of the Three Lions' attacking trio to replace Jadon Sancho.

For the Danish team, it will be a question of which formation Kasper Hjulmand goes for, however, it seems likely he will opt for the three at the back option. Kasper Dolberg has been in good form scoring three goals so far, so he will likely start. Yussuf Poulsen is carrying a knock and will likely be used coming off the bench.

England vs Denmark team news: Predicted XIs

England: Pickford; Walker, Maguire, Stones, Shaw; Rice, Phillips; Saka, Mount, Sterling; Kane

Denmark: Schmeichel; Christensen, Kjaer, Vestergaard; Styger, Hojbjerg, Delaney, Maehle; Braithwaite, Dolberg, Damsgaard

England vs Denmark live stream: Where and How to watch Euro Semi-final Live?

Sony Sports Network will provide the Euro 2020 live telecast in India for all games of the tournament. England vs Denmark live broadcast in India will be available from 12:30 AM IST on Sony Ten 1 in English, with an alternate Hindi commentary offered on Sony Ten 3. The England vs Denmark live stream India will be on the Sony LIV app via subscription to the platform. Fans can also keep tabs on the live match updates, scores and in-game highlights on the social media handles of both teams and the Euro 2020.

(Image Credits: AP)