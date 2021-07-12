Euro 2020: England's Jack Grealish Hits Back At Claims He Didn't Want To Take A Penalty

England's Jack Grealish has hit back at claims that he didn't want to take a penalty in his side's Euro 2020 final loss to Italy on Sunday.

The final finished 1-1 and went to penalties where Harry Kane, Harry Maguire, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Bukayo Saka stepped up to take the spot-kicks, with the latter three missing theirs to hand the title to Italy.

Grealish hits back at Keane

Grealish, who was brought on as a substitute, hit back at comments from former Manchester United and Ireland player Roy Keane that he should have taken a penalty. In his response to Keane's comments, Grealish said, "I said I wanted to take one!!!! The gaffer (Gareth Southgate) has made so many right decisions through this tournament and he did tonight! But I won't have people say that I didn't want to take a peno (penalty kick) when I said I will..."

I said I wanted to take one!!!!

What did Keane say?

Keane earlier said teenager Saka should not have been given the task of taking England's crucial fifth penalty.

Saka, 19, had to score to send the shootout to sudden death but his kick was saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma. The Italian goalkeeper had also saved Sancho's spot-kick after Rashford had hit the post.

Keane said more experienced players should have stepped up and taken the responsibility.

"If you're (Raheem) Sterling or Grealish, you cannot sit there and have a young kid (Saka) go up for a penalty ahead of you," he told ITV. "They have a lot more experience, Sterling has won trophies, they had to get in front of the young kid and stand up."

It's not coming home

A night to forget for the Three Lions as they just could not do enough to get past the Italian defense after the second-minute goal by Shaw. They had done so well, having conceded just one goal up until the final but just couldn’t come up with enough to get their hands on the European trophy.

England's 12-match unbeaten run came to an end. They had reached their first-ever European Championships final. Their wait for a major tournament trophy continues. They haven't won anything since the 1966 World Cup triumph.

England’s search for international glory now carries on as they look to the 2022 Qatar World Cup in search for the elusive international title.

