Euro 2020: FA And UEFA Reject England's Bid To Host European Championship

After the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, offered England to be the sole host of the rescheduled Euro 2020, both UEFA and FA rejected the bid. The two governing bodies pointed out that it was already too late to put logistics in place for an entire major tournament. UEFA stated that they are committed to holding the tournament across 12 European countries.

FA and UEFA reject England's bid to host Euro 2020

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, earlier this week, Boris Johnson said that England was prepared to host more Euro 2020 matches if required. However, both the UEFA and the FA ruled out England's bid to be the sole Euro 2020 host this summer. In a statement to The Times, UEFA wrote, "UEFA is committed to holding UEFA EURO 2020 across 12 European cities, according to the schedule agreed last summer. There are no other plans being pursued."

This plan was reportedly backed by the FA who pointed out logistical issues in rescheduling games this close to the Euro 2020 competition. For the 24 teams involved in the tournament, training grounds, hotels and travel plans have already been mapped in the tournament. Moreover, sponsorship deals are also an issue if there is any change in host countries. Even though it seems unlikely that England will host any more games in Euro 2020, the UK government is still hopeful for winning the 2030 World Cup bid.

Gareth Southgate believes hosting Euro 2020 does not guarantee success

In a recent interview, England boss Gareth Southgate highlighted that hosting the Euro 2020 was no guarantee of success. Southgate told talkSPORT, "But as a team, we've got to remember that just hosting is not a great guarantee of success. There's only France, really, that have done that in European Championships, hosted and won. You don't win just because you're the host. We won't win just because our group matches are at Wembley. We've got to play well and we've got to be as prepared as we possibly can be."

🇸🇰 Introducing Slovakia 🤝



🧐 Highlights, key players, stats, memories 👇



How far can they go at #EURO2020? 🤔 — UEFA.com (@UEFAcom) March 3, 2021

Teams participating in Euro 2020

With the Euro 2020 scheduled for dates between June 11 and July 11, 2021, 24 teams will take part in the tournament as a part of six groups. The group stages will be followed by the Round of 16, the quarter-finals, the semi-finals and then the final. Below is the list of teams split in their respective groups:

Group A: Italy, Switzerland, Turkey, Wales

Group B: Belgium, Russia, Denmark, Finland

Group C: Ukraine, Netherlands, Austria, North Macedonia

Group D: England, Croatia, Czech Republic, Scotland

Group E: Spain, Poland, Sweden, Slovakia

Group F: Germany, France, Portugal, Hungary

