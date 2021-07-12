Euro 2020: FA Condemns Racial Abuse Of England Players Post Final Loss To Italy

England's Football Association (FA) has released an official statement condemning the online racist abuse of players following the team's heartbreaking penalty shootout loss to Italy in the UEFA Euro 2020 final at the iconic Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

Euro 2020: FA condemns racial abuse

Bukayo Saka, at 19 one of the youngest players on the England squad, missed the penalty that gave the title to Italy and denied England its first international trophy since the 1966 World Cup. It was England’s third straight failure from the penalty spot in the shootout, with Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho also missing.

"The FA strongly condemns all forms of discrimination and is appalled by the online racism that has been aimed at some of our England players on social media. We could not be clearer that anyone behind such disgusting behaviour is not welcome in following the team. We will do all we can to support the players affected while urging the toughest punishments possible for anyone responsible", the statement read.

Euro 2020: Italy break English hearts

Italy lifted the Euro 2020 title by edging England on penalties 3-2, 1-1 after extra time in their own backyard in front of 60,000 fans at Wembley in London. By the virtue of this win, Italy won the European Championships for the second time.

This was Italy’s 10th major final (six World Cups and four Euros), with only Germany (14) having played more among the European nations.

After extra time the Italians won the toss and chose to shoot first. Domenico Berardi and Harry Kane both converted their respective penalties. Andrea Belotti then had his penalty saved by Jordan Pickford and Harry Maguire put the Three Lions ahead 2-1. The goal scorer Bonucci out his spot-kick in the back of the net but after that England missed all three of their penalties with Marcus Rashford missing his penalty and Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka having theirs saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma to give the Italians the well-deserved victory.

