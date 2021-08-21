Euro 2020 Final At Wembley Was 'superspreader' Event, 2,300 Infected With COVID: Report

As the Euro 2020 is done and dusted with Italy defeating hosts England in the penalty shoot-out by 3-2, a report revealed that the finale at Wembley was a 'superspreader' event. As per The Times, almost 2300 people at Wembley for Italy vs England's Euro 2020 final were 'likely to be infectious' with COVID on the day. As per Public Health England, 2,295 people were likely to have been infected, with a further 3,404 people potentially acquiring infection at the July 11 match.

As per the report, the England vs Italy Euro 2020 Final were attended by almost 67,000 people inside the Wembley Stadium. Notably, the Euro 2020 final was England's first final in an international soccer tournament since the country hosted and won the 1966 World Cup.

Surge In Scotland's COVID-19 Cases Linked With Euro 2020 Tournament

A report was recently published by a group of researchers working at Public health Scotland, which established a link between the surge of COVID cases and the Euro 2020 tournament. The research proves that more than half of the cases recorded after the tournament were either directly or indirectly connected to the tournament. Some of the infected individuals had either attended the tournament themselves or contacted those who had visited the games. The report mentions, "Using data abstracted from contact tracing interviews from 11 June to 7 July 2021, we identified 2,632 cases who self-reported attendance at EURO 2020-related events.”

It also adds that the peak of the cases was observed around 21 June, three days after the England Vs Scotland match. "The peak in cases occurred on 21 June 2021, 3 days after the England vs Scotland match at the Wembley Stadium and declined gradually following Scotland’s elimination from the championship on 22 June 2021. Approximately 4% of the 63,874 new SARS-CoV-2 cases reported in Scotland from 11 June to 7 July were related to EURO 2020. Travelling to London was reported by 61% of the 2,632 cases.", the statement read.

England vs Italy Euro 2020 Final

The final of the Euro 2020 started with England taking the lead early in the second minute through a wonderful Luke Shaw half volley after a pinpoint Kieran Trippier cross to send Wembley into raptures. They dominated the initial 20 minutes of the game with the formation change for England tough for the Italians to read.

However, the Italians soon found the rhythm that they had throughout the tournament. The Azzurri dominated proceedings after that. And in the 67th minute, Bonnuci found the back of the net owing to a goalmouth scramble following a dangerous corner.

The score remained 1-1 at the end of 90 minutes as well as after Extra-Time. Italy won 3-2 on penalties after three England players, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Bukayo Saka, all failed to convert their respective spot-kicks and handed the Euro 2020 trophy to Italy.

Image Credit: AP