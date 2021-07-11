Euro 2020 Final: Italy Vs England Kick-off Time, When & Where To Watch; Check Details

The final of the ongoing Euro 2020 will see England taking on Italy in front of their home fans at Wembley Stadium. The Italy vs England live broadast of the match will begin on Monday, July 12 at 5:30 AM IST. Here are the details about Italy vs England live streaming details and where to watch Italy vs England.

Euro 2020 final: Italy vs England match preview

The Euro 2020 final between England or Italy will be a tactical warfare between Gareth Southgate and Roberto Mancini. Ever since taking over the job of the respective national team, the transformation has been really good. England under Southgate had earlier made it to the semi-final of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, but the team have had a measured approach during the Euro 2020 and facing an attacking Italin side will be the true test of their character on a big stage. the European Championship final presents the Three lions with yet another opportunity to have a crack at a major trophy.

Italy on the other hand has been playing a very different brand of football since Mancini's takeoverof the national team. Apart from strong defense, the Italins have looked threating and always opened up goal scoring chances while going forward. The national team under Mancini is on a 33-game unbeaten streak (27 wins and six draws) and scored a record 37 goals in 10 games in the qualification stages. In the Euro 2020 tournament, the Azzuri have scoired 12 goals and concede only 3 so far. This Italy vs England match should be a very entertining contest to watch as both teams will not provide even a single opportunity for the opponents to exploit.

Italy vs England live streaming details: Where to watch Italy vs England match in India

The final of the Euro 2020 final will broadcasted in India at 12:30 AM on Monday, July 12. Coming ot Italy vs England live streaming details fans who want to catch the action online can go to Sony LIV app. Coming to live broadcast if you are wondering where to watch Italy vs England live match then the telecast of the same will be available on can tune into Sony Sports Network who are the official broadcasters of Euro 2020 in India. The match will be shown on SONY TEN 2 and SONY TEN 3 (in Hindi) channels.

Credit: @Euro2020/ Twitter