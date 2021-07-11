Euro 2020 Final: Italy Vs England Prediction, Odds & Picks, Head To Head, Preview

England and Italy will battle it out in the UEFA Euro 2020 final at the iconic Wembley Stadium on Sunday. Both teams have showcased some outstanding performances on the football field to earn themselves a place in the all-important tournament decider. However, only one of these teams will leave Wembley Stadium as champions.

Euro 2020 Final: Italy vs England prediction

Ahead of the blockbuster clash, here's a look at who's got the upper hand and what all can be expected in this high-octane summit clash. Italy got the better of a promising Spanish outfit in the semi-finals whereas, England overcame a resurgent Denmark in their last four encounter.

The odds may seem to favor England since they play in their own backyard. However, they can ill-afford to take their eyes off the ball as Harry Kane & Co. will be facing Roberto Mancini's team who have long put their FIFA World Cup 2018 debacle behind them. Italy, who had failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup have put everyone on notice by qualifying for the European Championships final.

In fact, Italy are unbeaten in 33 games which will definitely be a cause of concern for the hosts, and if they fail to snap Azurri's undefeated streak on Sunday, then Gareth Southgate's team will have to prolong their wait for a major silverware once again.

Italy have not lost a single international fixture since September 2018 and the only way England can lay their hands on the prestigious silverware is by rewriting history.

Euro 2020 Final: Italy vs England head to head

Now, coming to the overall head-to-head encounters of both teams at the international level. The two teams have faced each other in 27 matches with Italy winning on 11 occasions and England managing victories, whereas, eight games have been drawn.

In the decade gone by, Italy had the upper hand over England. The four-time world champions got the better of the 1966 World Cup winners in the Euro Cup 2012 quarterfinal 4-2 on penalties. A couple of years later i.e. in a FIFA World Cup 2014 clash, 'Azurri' once again defeated the English outfit by a 2-1 margin.



Euro 2020 Final: Italy vs England preview

Cut to the present and both teams are in dire need of major international silverware. Italy had won their last Euro Cup way back in the 1968 edition and after that, they did succeed in reaching the finals in 2000 & 2012 respectively only to end up as the second-best team. Their last title win was in 2006 when they lifted the FIFA World Cup in Germany.

Meanwhile, England on the other hand have qualified for their first-ever Euro Cup final. In fact, it is their first-ever major final appearance after a gap of 55 long years i.e. after having won their first and only World Cup trophy back in 1966. While England have never defeated Italy at a major tournament, they can take heart from the fact that they have a very good record while playing at the Wembley Stadium as the hosts have won 15 of their last 17 games at the iconic venue including a loss and draw each.