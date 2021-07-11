Euro 2020 Final: Italy's Coach Mancini Not 'agitated', Vary Of England's Lethal 'attack'

Italy manager Roberto Mancini said that he is not nervous ahead of the Euro 2020 final against England at Wembley in London on July 11. The Azzurri look to pick up their second European Championship if they manage to overcome a strong England side whereas for the Three Lions eye their maiden European trophy.

“The first match was difficult, but this is the final, it's different."

“I'm not agitated, maybe tomorrow (Sunday) I'll be more. This moment will be important for me, I hope to have the success that I did not have as a player in blue. We have to be calm, we know it will be difficult but we have to be focused on our game. We have to have fun, it's the last game. To do it we have to perform for 90 minutes."

"I am happy with the work that (Ciro) Immobile, (Andrea) Belotti, (Giacomo) Raspadori and the others have done. They have given more than 100%. We need one last effort, we hope to have fun and then go on holiday."

Mancini aware of England's threat

"I hope that the date will be important for the second time for the Italians," he added. "We hope to hear from our fans at the end of the match, we will think of something else during the match."

"England are strong, they have many strong players on the bench. Raheem Sterling is very fast, we will need to pay attention not just on him but also who will play on the right. Harry Kane is also strong. They have a great attack.”

Italy prepared for redemption

The 2018 World Cup in Russia was the first time Italy had not qualified for a major tournament in 60 years. However, since Roberto Mancini took over in 2018, Italy have gone 32 matches unbeaten and are now in the 2020 Euro final. They have since blossomed and are on a 33-match unbeaten streak dating back to September 2018. Italy have won 28, drawn eight, and lost only two under the former Man City boss, while also breaking their own international record of going 19 hours without conceding before Austria scored against them in the last 16.

