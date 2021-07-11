Euro 2020 Finals: Fervent England Fans Queue Outside Wembley Ahead Of Clash Against Italy

Ahead of Euro 2020 finals between England and Italy, thousands of British fans gathered outside Wembley Stadium in London to support their team on Sunday. In the video, fans can be seen donning England shirts and flags before the eagerly anticipated match. Many fan zones and pubs in the area are already fully booked.

The Queen and Prime Minister Boris Johnson have sent best wishes to the team. The men's team- also called Three Lions- haven't won Euros yets. If they win, this will be their first major victory since the World Cup in 1966.

England vs Italy could be a classic

Both Italy coach Mancini and England manager Gareth Southgate have revived the fortunes of their respective national teams since taking charge in 2018 and 2016 respectively.

The World Cup in Russia was the first time Italy had not qualified for a major tournament in 60 years but, since Roberto Mancini took over in 2018, they have gone 33 matches unbeaten and are in the 2020 Euro final. They have since blossomed and are on a 33-match unbeaten streak dating back to September 2018. Italy have won 28, drawn eight, and lost only two under the former Man City boss, while also breaking their own international record of going 19 hours without conceding before Austria scored against them in the last 16.

Euro 2020 has been a tournament in which England have ended a number of negative sequences, they won their opening game for the first time at a Euros, beat Germany in the round of 16 to win a knockout Euros tie without a penalty shootout for the first time and, by winning the semifinal against Denmark, reached the final for the first time. No team has won the Euros on home soil since France in 1984, so England are also aiming to end that 37-year wait.