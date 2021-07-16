Euro 2020: Five Arrested For Racially Abusing England Players After Loss To Italy In Final

The British police have arrested five people on Thursday following racist abuse against the trio of Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho after England's loss at the Euro finals. Fans racially abused the three English players on social media after they missed their penalties in the Euro 2020 final, resulting in England's defeat against Italy. The thrilling contest between England and Italy ended in a 3-2 defeat for the Three Lions on penalties.

Euro 2020 final aftermath: Five people arrested for alleged racist abuse

Chief Constable Mark Roberts not only condemned the racial abuse directed at the three England players but also made it clear that strict action would be taken against these people for delivering 'utterly vile' abuse. The Chief Constable added that the racial abuse has appalled people across the country as the England team have been true role models and that he was disgruntled after witnessing such abuse.

264 arrests have been made across the whole country in connection with Sunday's England vs Italy Euro 2020 final. The total number of arrests during the course of the tournament has now increased to 630. This is a significant increase in comparison to incidents seen at the 2018 World Cup and 2016 Euros.

Southgate, PM Johnson slam racist abuse

England manager Gareth Southgate described the racist abuse aimed at the trio of Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho as "unforgivable." Similarly, Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised to ban all the people guilty of indulging in racist abuse from attending football games. Johnson insisted he would ensure a crackdown on racism.

Bukayo Saka wants social media cos to do more to prevent racist abuse

England star Bukayo Saka has urged social media companies to do more to prevent racist abuse on their platforms after receiving several hate messages following the Euro 2020 final. Breaking his silence for the first time after the Euro 2020 final on Thursday, he wrote, "To the social media platforms Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, I don’t want any child or adult to have to receive the hateful and hurtful messages that me, Marcus and Jadon have received this week. I knew instantly the kind of hate that I was about to receive and that is a sad reality that your powerful platforms are not doing enough to stop these messages."