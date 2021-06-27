Euro 2020: Gareth Bale Storms Out Of Interview Midway When Asked On Wales Future; WATCH

Wales' UEFA Euro 2020 campaign came to an abrupt end after a one-sided 4-0 loss at the hands of Denmark in their Round of 16 clash at in Amsterdam on Saturday. Even though Wales go back home without even managing to secure a quarterfinal berth, it is the team's captain Gareth Bale who was in the news for the wrong reasons after he unleashed his frustration during the post-match interview.

Gareth Bale storms out of the interview

It so happened that the Wales captain Gareth Bale was visibly annoyed while interacting with the media after his team's ouster from Euro 2020. However, it was a question from one of the reporters that made him restless and he did not take it in the right spirit as well taking into account the Welsh team's humiliating loss moments ago.



"I know you were asked yesterday if this was going to be your last game for Wales and you said you wanted at least another one", asked the reported as an angry Bale stormed out of the interview midway.

Watch the video here:

Gareth Bale's reaction when asked if he's played his last game for Wales 👀 pic.twitter.com/pVDJ7TLxRp — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 26, 2021

Gareth Bale future

While Gareth Bale did walk away midway from the interview, it has not been officially confirmed whether the Tottenham Hotspur star has decided to bring curtains down on his international career.

Wales manager Robert Page

Meanwhile, the manager of the Wales football team, Robert Page termed the reporter's question as 'insensitive'.

"Like any other player in the changing room right now, he is disappointed. Why would he want to answer a question about his future? For me, it's an insensitive question. What is the point of asking that when he's just come off the pitch after a defeat? Emotions are raw, so he's done the right thing by walking away and gathering his thoughts," said Robert Page during the post-match news conference.

Denmark vs Wales

Coming back to the on-field contest, a brace from Kasper Dolberg (27' & 48') and one each from Joakim Mæhle as well as Martin Braithwaite in the 88th minute and during the additional time respectively helped Denmark secure a last-eight berth. While there was ecstasy in the Danish camp, it was agony for Wales as they could not make it big this time around.

In fact, Wales had made it to their maiden Euro Cup semis in the previous edition in 2016.