Euro 2020: Gareth Southgate Praises England Players, Calls Them 'decisive And Ruthless'

Gareth Southgate, England head coach, had words of praise for his side as they beat Ukraine by a resounding scoreline of 4-0 at the ongoing Euro 2020.

Two goals from Harry Kane and headers from Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome saw England go through to the last four of a European Championship for the first time in 25 years. It was also their biggest European Championship finals win, and their largest in the knockout stages of a major international tournament.

"It's fabulous for our country," says Southgate

Gareth Southgate was quoted by UEFA saying "We didn't take a backward step. We wanted to really grasp the opportunity rather than hope we might win or let fate have a chance to play its part. I thought the players were decisive and ruthless all night." He then further added, "It's fabulous for our country - a semi-final at Wembley. Everyone can really look forward to that - it's brilliant. I know what will be happening at home. It's lovely to see everyone on a Saturday night, beer in hand. They should enjoy it. It's been a long year for everyone. I'm chuffed the two performances (against Germany and Ukraine) have brought so much happiness to people."

Harry Kane says "It's where we wanted to be"

The English skipper Kane bagged a brace and was absolutely thrilled with the team's display.

"What a great performance in a big game," he told BBC Sport. "We were favourites. There was a lot of pressure and a lot of expectations. The performance was top-drawer. Another clean sheet, four goals - it was a perfect night for us. It's where we wanted to be. We set out a vision before the World Cup of what we want to achieve. We are knocking it off step by step. The World Cup was great but we fell short. We had a good run in the Nations League. We're in another semi-final."

"Now it's about getting over the line - the next step that we have got to do on Wednesday. We have more experience [than 2018]. We've been playing for our clubs in big games - Champions League finals, Premier League title races. We're looking confident. Hopefully, we can continue that. The job is not done yet. There's a lot more football to play."

Up next on their road to glory, England takes on an 'inspired' Denmark team in the semi-finals at Wembley in London at the Euro 2020 on July 7.

