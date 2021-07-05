Euro 2020: German Striker Timo Werner Backs England To Win Final At Wembley

The German football team had a disastrous Euro 2020 tournament where they were shown the door in the Round of 16 by England. After merely qualifying from the Group of Death consisting of World Champions France, former European Champions Portugal and Hungary, the Joachim Low coached side were outdone by the goals from Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling. As England prepare to take on a very inspiring Denmark team in the semifinal of match Euro 2020, Germany striker Timo Werner is backing Three Lions to go all the way and lift the trophy at Wembley.

Timo Werner reveals why England will be the favourites to lift the Euro 2020 trophy

Timo Werner who plays for Chelsea in the Premier League was at the Formula One Austrian Grand Prix, where he was asked by Sky Sports reporter whether Gareth Southgate's team will be able to lay their hands on the trophy. Werner confidently claimed that he has no doubt about the Three Lions ending their title drought. Referring to Germany playing England in Round of 16 he said he said, "I think at the end they were the better team in the game on Tuesday. So, they have all what they need to win the Euros and I wish them all the best."

England's run at the Euro 2020

England came into the knockout stage as winners of Group D. They beat Croatia and Czech Republic with a one goal margin, while the match against Scotland ended with 0-0 scoreline. In the knockout stage England faced their formidale rivals Germany who they went onto beat 2-0. After overcoming the German challenge, England went onto beat Ukraine by 4-0 margin to qualify for the semifinal.

This will be the first time in 25 years that the Three Lions will be the part of the last four of the European Championship. The last time England made it to the last four of the European Championship was in 1996 where they suffered defeat in penalties at the hands of Germany. Current England coach Gareth Southgate missed the penalty in that match, however this time he will aim at laying his hands on the trophy as a coach.

