Euro 2020 Golden Boot: Ronaldo, Schick Lead The Race, Lukaku And Wijnaldum Close Behind

The Euro 2020 is heading into the final few games of the group stage as teams scramble for the necessary points to make it to the knockouts. While the race for the final few spots heats up, there is also the matter of the Euro 2020 Golden Boot, with strikers across the continent hoping to etch their names into history by winning the award. The Euro 2020 top scorer award is the most coveted individual award at each European Championship and here's a look at the leading contenders for the prize so far.

Euro 2020 top scorer: Cristiano Ronaldo, Romelu Lukaku vying for coveted prize

Cristiano Ronaldo turning up for big competitions is no surprise and the record goalscorer in European Championships is doing it all over again in his fifth appearance at the competition. The Portugal ace has scored thrice in two games so far, scoring a brace against Hungary in Portugal's opener before netting a goal in a disappointing 4-2 defeat against Germany. The 36-year-old will be expected to get on the scoresheet again against France, with Portugal needing a positive result to make it to the knockouts. Along with the Euro 2020 Golden Boot, Ronaldo is also vying to become the highest goal scorer in international football and is just three goals away from being the outright leader.

Ronaldo's greatest contender is fellow Serie A star Romelu Lukaku, who has also scored thrice in the tournament. The Inter Milan talisman scored twice in Belgium's opener against Russia, before scoring another in their final group game against Finland. PSG new boy Georginio Wijnaldum has also scored thrice in three games, scoring in the Netherlands' opener against Ukraine before scoring a brace in their final group game against North Macedonia. Czech Republic's Patrick Schick also has three goals to his name in just two games and could add to his tally when he takes on England in the final group game.

Netherlands duo Memphis Depay and Denzel Dumfries are also contenders who have scored twice in the group stage, joined by the Italian duo of Ciro Immobile and Manuel Locatelli. Ukraine attackers Roman Yaremchuk and Andriy Yarmolenko have scored twice each, while Denmark's Yousuf Poulsen and Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri have also scored twice each. As things stand, Ronaldo and Schick lead the list and have games in hand over their fellow competitors but will have to do well if they have to add to their tally against France and England respectively, with both teams touted as favourites for the competition.

