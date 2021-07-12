Euro 2020: Harry Kane Says Losing Finals Will 'hurt' Them For The Rest Of Their Careers

After England's defeat by Italy in the final of the Euro 2020, Harry Kane has said that the loss will "hurt for the rest of our careers" but the side is on the right track and hopefully they can go a step further next year at the 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup.

Italy ended hosts England's dream to win the Euro 2020 at the Wembley Stadium on Sunday. The Azzurri defeated England 3-2 on penalties after extra time action had finished 1-1.

Players gave their all according to Kane

Kane said the players gave their all in the tournament and the England team should hold their heads high despite the loss in the final.

"I could not have given more. The boys could not have given more. Penalties is the worst feeling in the world when you lose," Kane told BBC One.

"It wasn't our night but it's been a fantastic tournament and we should hold our heads high. Of course, it's going to hurt now. It's going to hurt for a while, but we/re on the right track and we're building and hopefully we can progress from this next year," he added.

The England skipper admitted that the Euro 2020 final loss against Italy will hurt them for the rest of their careers but the side should be "extremely proud" of how they performed in the tournament.

"We should be extremely proud as a group of what we have achieved. We're all winners and want to win for the rest of our career, but that's football," said Kane. "We progressed well from Russia and now it is about continuing that," he added.

"Will give us more motivation for the World Cup next year," says Kane

Kane finished the Euro 2020 with four goals and converted his spot-kick to open the penalty shootout. However, substitutes Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Bukayo Saka, three of England's youngest players, failed to convert their penalty kicks.

"You've got to hold your head high. It's been a fantastic tournament. Anyone can miss a penalty. We win together, we lose together," said Kane.

"We'll learn to grow from it. Those boys will grow from it and it will give us more motivation for the World Cup next year. We were playing against a very good side. We got off to the perfect start. Maybe dropped a little too deep sometimes. They had a lot of the ball. We looked fairly in control, they didn't create too many chances. Penalties is penalties. We through a process. The boys did everything they could, it just wasn't our night," he added.

(Image Credits: @EURO2020 - Twitter)