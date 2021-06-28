Euro 2020: Hazard's Goal Helps Belgium Knock Out Portugal; Ronaldo Seen Emotional | WATCH

A stunner from Thorgan Hazard during the Euro 2020 knockout helped Belgium trump reigning champions Portugal in the round of 16 at the European Championship on Sunday. The stunner was witnessed at the La Cartuja stadium in Seville, Spain on Sunday after Hazard's long-range strike at the end of the first half ended the hopes of Cristiano Ronaldo & Co. in the UEFA Euro 2020.

The much-need goal put Belgium at the front foot and was Hazard's second during the tournament. Even after the lead, the country faced repeated blows at the start of the second half after Kevin De Bruyne succumbed to an injury and had to sit out for the rest of the match. This was followed by Eden Hazard's hamstring pull.

Ultimately, Hazard's sensational goal catapulted Belgium 1-0 into the quarter-final with Italy which would be played between the two teams on July 2, in Munich. The match is likely to be played in the absence of Kevin De Bruyne who found himself injured during the second half of Belgium vs Portugal knockout.

Thorgan Hazard goal

Hazard 🤝



🇧🇪 Eden enjoyed that goal by Thorgan!#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/IuQC0EcUbS — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 27, 2021

Christiano Ronaldo gets emotional

Portugal's defeat left Christiano Ronaldo and his fans heartbroken after an emotional video from the Belgium vs Portugal match began doing the rounds. After the final whistle was blown, Ronaldo threw his armband on the ground and mourned the loss as Belgium defeated the defending champions 1-0. This was followed by him kicking his armband on the way to his dressing room. Reportedly, this could very well be the last EURO series for the 36-year-old who went scoreless in the match.