Euro 2020: Here's How Much Italy & England Received As Prize-money After Epic Finale

Italy edged past England 3-2 on penalties in the Euro 2020 final at London's Wembley Stadium on Sunday to clinch their second continental title.

For England, it was heartbreak as their search for a major international silverware continues. This was also the Three Lions' first-ever final appearance after the 1966 World Cup and they had all the reasons to be gutted after tasting bitter defeat.

Euro Prize Money

Both the victors and vanquished teams of Sunday's Euro 2020 final will be making a fortune for themselves as far as monetary factors are concerned. There were some big cash prizes at stake for the participating finalists and they will now be reaping the fruits of hard work.

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) had increased the prize money for the recently-concluded tournament to €371 million which is indeed a phenomenal hike from the previous edition in 2016 where the sum was €304 million. The 2020 edition's prize money is estimated to have grown 23 per cent.

Euro 2020 Winners Prize

As Italy enjoyed an unbeaten run in this tournament, Roberto Mancini's side will be taking home a staggering €34 million as prize money whereas, the losing finalists England get €30.25 million. Harry Kane & Co. had won two and tied one of their group stage games.

England vs Italy

Italy has been arguably the team of the tournament, sweeping through the group stage with a perfect record where they played Turkey in the opening match of the Euro 2020 and started with a bang winning 3-0. In the second match, they beat Switzerland also by a scoreline of 3-0. With the final game to play against Wales, they came out on top of the group with a 1-0 victory.

The Azzurri carried on their stellar form into the knockout stages as they beat Austria 2-1 on the day. They played world number one Belgium and beat them 2-1 in the quarter-finals. In the semi-finals, they met the free-scoring Spanish but overcame them on 4-2 on penalties after the scores were level at 1-1 at the end of extra time. This was Italy’s 10th major final (six World Cups and four Euros), with only Germany (14) having played more among the European nations.

On the other hand, it was indeed a night to forget for the Three Lions as they just could not do enough to get past the Italian defence after the second-minute goal by Shaw. They had done so well, having conceded just one goal up until the final but just couldn’t come up with enough to get their hands on the European trophy.

Euro 2020 had been a tournament in which England had ended a number of negative sequences, they won their opening game for the first time at a Euros, beat Germany in the round of 16 to win a knockout Euros tie without a penalty shootout for the first time and, by winning the semifinal against Denmark, reached the final for the first time. However, there was no fairytale ending for Harry Kane & Co. as they had no choice but to settle for the silver on this occasion.

England’s search for international glory now carries on as they look to the 2022 Qatar World Cup in quest of an elusive international title.