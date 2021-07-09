Euro 2020: India's Ashwin Quips 'It's Coming Home' When Asked Which Side He Is Rooting For

Team India's spinner Ravichandran Ashwin revealed that he had been closely following the Euro 2020 semi-final between England and Denmark on July 7. The off-spinner shared his excitement about the game on Twitter and gave updates on the important moments of the game. His tweets gained a bit of popularity with England women's team cricketer Alex Hartley.

On being asked whom Ashwin was supporting, the Indian spinner replied saying "Hahaha... It is coming (home)." Ashwin had originally posted after England had equalised to make it 1-1, saying "Game on now! Hope Denmark can keep up with England now."

"It's coming home" is a phrase that is a common chant for English fans for World Cups and European Championships and it refers to England winning the trophy and bringing it back to the fans, or when the case demands it, that a certain tournament is going to be played on English soil, i.e. 'Football's coming home' which refers to the British considering themselves the inventors of the sport.

Game on now! Hope #den can keep up with #eng now. — Mask up and take your vaccine🙏🙏🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) July 7, 2021

Who are you supporting? 👀🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 — Alexandra Hartley (@AlexHartley93) July 7, 2021

Hahahah.. It’s coming 🏡 🤩🤩 — Mask up and take your vaccine🙏🙏🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) July 7, 2021

Italy beats Spain to qualify for Euro 2020 final

Italy qualified for the final of the European Championships after beating Spain in a dramatic penalty shootout at Wembley after 120 minutes of football had ended 1-1.

Although Spain keeper Unai Simon saved the first Italian penalty taken by Manuel Locatelli, Dani Olmo fired over for the Spanish and Alvaro Morata saw his spot-kick saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma before Jorginho calmly slotted home to send the Italians into the final.

Drama in second semi-final

After Denmark took an early lead in the match with a goal in the 30th minute thanks to a brilliant free-kick by Mikkel Damsgaard, England bounced back quickly. The Three Lions levelled the scoreboard as Danish skipper Simon Thorup Kjær erred with an own goal while trying to deflect the cross ball by England's Bukayo Saka, who had received a through pass from Harry Kane.

Following an enthralling second half, England managed to secure a penalty and score in the extra time to seal their berth in the Euro 2020 finals.

The UEFA Euro 2020 final is scheduled to be played at 12:30 AM IST on July 12, at the Wembley Stadium in London with Italy taking on England.

Meanwhile, the Indian off-spinner is in England for the upcoming five-match series which is scheduled to begin on August 4. The match will start at 3:30 PM IST and will end on August 8. Even though the Indian team lost the ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand, Ashwin’s performance in the match was quite impressive.

(Image Credits: AP/ PTI)