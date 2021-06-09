Euro 2020 Injury Update: Players Ruled Out And Doubtful For The European Championship

The France national football team suffered a massive injury scare after Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema was seen limping off the pitch during their second warm-up match against Bulgaria on Tuesday. The French attacker ended his six-year exile from the national team and was expected to take the Euro 2020 by storm. However, the 31-year-old attacker will now aim to recover fast and shrug off the injury ahead of France's tournament opener. Following Benzema's injury, we look at the Euro 2020 injury update and check on all the star players who are set to miss out on featuring in the European Championship due to injury.

Karim @Benzema has come off, it looks like he picked up a knock in an earlier challenge with Turitsov. #FRABUL #FiersdetreBleus — French Team ⭐⭐ (@FrenchTeam) June 8, 2021

Euro 2020 injury news: Star players set to miss out

FC Barcelona star Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus are set to miss out on featuring for Germany in the Euro 2020. Joachim Low will not be able to call upon the goalkeeper with the shot-stopper set to undergo an operation on his right knee while the Borussia Dortmund attacker withdrew after playing a taxing season.

Just like Germany, the Netherlands are also set to miss out on two crucial first-team players for the highly anticipated European Championship. Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk sustained a knee injury while playing for the Reds and has been sidelined since October 2020. He is set to be accompanied by fellow Premier League star Donny van de Beek after the Manchester United midfielder was ruled out from featuring for the Netherlands due to his struggles with Injury.

Swedish superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic made a sensational return to international football this year but will miss out on the summer tournament after a knee injury suffered in May ruled him out of playing in what would have been his final European Championship.

Belgium on the other hand received a major boost in their preparations for the year-long delayed competition after Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne joined up with the national team on Monday. The 29-year-old midfielder was a major doubt for Euro 2020 after he suffered a fracture on his nose following a clash with Antonio Rudiger in the Champions League final against Chelsea. However, the playmaker responded well to the minor surgery he had to undergo and is set to play at the Euro 2020 while wearing a mask.

The Spain national football team also saw their preparations for the upcoming European Championship dampen after captain Sergio Busquets tested positive for Covid-19. Diego Llorente followed the FC Barcelona star and was the second Spanish player to test positive for Covidm ruling himself out for the first half of the tournament.

Three Lions head coach Gareth Southgate was forced to make a change in the England Squad for Euro 2020 after right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold suffered from a thigh injury against Austria and had to be ruled out of playing in the Euros. Brighton star Ben White has been called up to replace the injured Liverpool player in England's 26-man squad with the centre back also set to don Trent's No. 22 shirt at Euro 2020.

Euro 2020 fixtures: How to watch Euro 2020 in India?

The European Championship was delayed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic with the Euro 2020 start date set to see the tournament kick start on June 11 and go on for a month with the final set to be played on July 11 at Wembley Stadium in London.

The Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasters of the UEFA Euro 2020 in India. The telecast of the same will be available on SONY TEN 2 and SONY TEN 3 (in Hindi) channels with the live stream of all the matches set to be available on the Sony LIV app.