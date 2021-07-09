Euro 2020: Italy Vs England Will Be Epic Final According To Marco Verratti

In a press conference on Thursday, Italian midfielder Marco Verratti talked about the upcoming Euro 2020 final between England and Italy at Wembley in London on July 11. Verratti said that the Three Lions did deserve to get to the final but felt that Harry Kane's penalty, set up by Raheem Sterling, was a bit "generous".

The 'generous' penalty incident

In the first half of extra time, Sterling went down for what looked to be minimal contact from the defender and the referee was quick to award a penalty for England. Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel guessed the right way to block Kane’s penalty, but the England captain was on hand to convert the rebound and send England through to the final of the Euro 2020.

Asked about the penalty incident at a press conference on Thursday, Verratti said: "Perhaps it was a bit of a generous penalty, but it is part of the picture in football. I think it was a bit of a generous penalty"

'England is a very physical team and have skilled players' according to Verratti

"I think England did a great job. They got to the final for the first time and this says a lot. They conceded only one goal, so it is a very solid team, great players, very balanced, and I think they did deserve to get to the final. Now it's all down to the final, which I think will be an epic final, and history-making either way," is what Verratti had to say about England so far.

He then added "England is a very physical team, and they have players who are very skilled as well. We will face a very, very tough team, they will be playing at home, they know the stadium well. But it is a dream for us to win this European Championship."

"Surely the supporters will factor in somehow, but we're all professional players, we know what it is to play in fan-packed stadiums, and somehow this will drive us as well. We will be happy about it too it's great to play in a packed stadium."

"I think Italy vs England is always a huge match. There will be only one winner and I hope it will be us. We will give it our very best shot."

'Mancini did very well wherever he coached' says Verratti

Italy are managed by former Manchester City boss Roberto Mancini, who took charge of the Azzurri in 2018 and has gone on to oversee an incredible 33-game unbeaten run.

Verratti said: "I think Mancini did a huge job."

"He did very well wherever he coached. He has been criticised, sure, but again, that's part of the picture. If you don't win, you will end up getting criticised, it goes for everyone, it is absolutely normal in football. Results are paramount, and when you don't win, it's easier to criticise the manager than the whole team."

"He's done a great job with us, everyone can see it. He's a very special manager for us, he boosted our confidence when we lost it because of the negative results of the past. I think he was the perfect man for the job. He restarted our enthusiasm, with his style we actually had fun. We haven't lost in 33 matches - these are important statistics, and it tells you he is doing a great job. Sometimes one might say managers are not so important, but for us, he truly is an added value."

(Image Credits: Marco Verratti Instagram)