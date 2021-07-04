Euro 2020: Kane Opens Up On England's SF Loss, Says 'team Knows What It's Like To Lose'

England beat Ukraine 4-0 on Saturday night to send them into the semi-finals of the Euro 2020 for the first time since 1996. England striker and captain Harry Kane was in scintillating form to bag two goals on the night and said that the England team has to recover and take confidence from the match in Rome.

“Fantastic performance from everybody," said Kane, who bagged a brace. "A perfect night, a perfect start. Ukraine created a few problems for us in the following minutes. But we came out with fire after the break and afterwards we kept the ball good. We are on the right track. What a moment to be involved in. We have to recover now and take the confidence from the game.”

The English skipper went on to mention their painful semifinal loss at the 2018 World Cup and said “We know how much it hurts to not go to the final. We have a vision of where we want to be, and this is winning a tournament. We want to do the fans, our friends, and family proud. What a moment for us as a team and as a nation. It’s an opportunity, we have to grab with both hands.”

Kane bags brace as Henderson scores his first international goal

England had a quick start to the game as Harry Kane raced on to a Raheem Sterling through-ball to fire in the opener from close range after just four minutes.

Harry Maguire then headed in just a minute into the second half from a Luke Shaw free-kick and Kane then went on to nod his side's third goal of the night as Ukraine's defence kept on crumbling.

Jordan Henderson, who came on as a second-half substitute, scored his first goal for the Three-Lions on his 62nd cap to complete the rout and guarantee their passage into the semi-finals of the Euro 2020.

England Coach Gareth Southgate would be pleased with his side's performance at the Euros as they have kept five clean sheets so far.

What lies ahead for England at the Euro 2020?

Southgate's side now faces Denmark at Wembley in London on July 7 to try and earn a spot in the finals of the Euro 2020. The Danes had defeated the Czech Republic 2-1 in their quarter-final match in Baku.

On the other side of the draw, Italy takes on Spain also at Wembley on July 6.

