Euro 2020: Luis Enrique Compares Pedri To Andres Iniesta After Euro 2020 Loss To Italy

The Spanish coach Luis Enrique has praised the performance of youngster Pedro Lopez (Pedri) even comparing the 18-year-old to Spanish and Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta. Spain was knocked out in the semi-finals of the Euro 2020 on Tuesday, 4-2 on penalties, after a compelling 1-1 draw. Luis Enrique, despite the loss, has pointed out the promising play of Pedri, as well as that of Dani Olmo.

"For me Dani Olmo today played an incredible game, something out of the ordinary," Luis Enrique said. "But what Pedri has done in this tournament, at 18, no one has done, not even Andres Iniesta did that, it's incredible, unique."

Iniesta, who played for Barcelona, scored the winning goal for Spain in the 2010 World Cup final also played a very crucial part in the 2008 and 2012 Euro winning squads.

RB Leipzig's Olmo was arguably Spain's best player against the Italians at Wembley in London. However, his night finished in disappointment when he and Alvaro Morata both missed their spot-kicks in the shootout.

Morata has come off the bench to score the equaliser in the 80th minute after Federico Chiesa had put Italy ahead in the 60th minute with a brilliant finish.

Spain dominated the match but unable to produce in the third-half of the pitch

Spain dominated the match and had 70% of possession however they were not sharp enough in attack and were forced to play their third consecutive extra time.

"I give my team a nine out of 10," Luis Enrique said. "In sport, you have to learn to win and lose. You learn more from losing. We have to congratulate our rival. When you lose, you have to stand up and try again."

"I told the players not to worry before the penalty shootout," Luis Enrique said. "I think without exception everyone is proud of this national team. I'm very proud of my team in this European Championship. We have gained a lot of experience. We have young players. We have shown we are a team from start to finish. My job is to create a team and we've done that. There was a team that wanted to win and that was Spain. I have nothing to reprimand my players."

"I think we would have played half an hour more after extra time while they wanted to go to penalties. We've had possession. We've had to press a lot because Italy have a lot of quality."

"I think this team has grown in this tournament. I have seen a lot of positive things. I see young players that are eager to succeed," concluded Enrique.

'We were superior to Italy' says Busquets

Spain captain Sergio Busquets also spoke about the future saying "Everyone considered Italy favourites but we showed that we were superior to Italy," the Barcelona midfielder said. "This will be a good thing for the future because this was the first tournament for many players. This team will be back and show that it can win tournaments. We were superior and it's a shame. We can only congratulate Italy and continue on our path."

