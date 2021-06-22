Euro 2020 Results: Denmark reach Knockout Stage as Belgium, Netherlands Record Wins

Despair turned to exhilaration for Denmark as they claimed an astonishing 4-1 victory over Russia to scramble into the last 16 of Euro 2020 on a wonderful night in Copenhagen on Monday. Meanwhile, Belgium and the Netherlands also rounded off the group stages with a 100 percent win record. Here's a look at the Euro 2020 results and highlights from the three games that took place on Monday.

A raucous crowd at the Parken Stadium rallied behind the home side in what has been an emotional tournament following Christian Eriksen's cardiac arrest in last week's match against Finland. Needing a victory to have any chance of progression, Mikkel Damsgaard gave Denmark the lead with a 38th-minute wonder goal. Yussuf Poulsen then double the lead for Denmark on the hour mark.

Russia then threatened a comeback when Artem Dzyuba converted a 70th-minute penalty but Andreas Christensen's screamer made it 3-1 before Joakim Maehle completed the rout. Having lost their opening two games in the wake of Eriksen's cardiac arrest, Denmark went through as runners-up and will face Wales in the round of 16.

Finland vs Belgium: Belgium maintain perfect start at Euro 2020

Belgium continued their perfect start to Euro 2020 by beating Finland 2-0 on Monday to finish top of Group B, leaving the Finns third and facing a nervous wait to see if they can sneak into the knockout stages. A much-changed Belgium side dominated the game but only found a breakthrough in the 74th minute courtesy of an own goal from keeper Lukas Hradecky, who fumbled a Thomas Vermaelen header over the line after it had crashed off the woodwork. Romelu Lukaku then clinched victory in the 83rd minute by swivelling to thump home a Kevin de Bruyne pass and score his third goal of the tournament.

Netherlands cruise past North Macedonia

A Georginio Wijnaldum brace ensured that Netherlands finished their Group C campaign with a perfect record, as they beat North Macedonia 3-0 on Monday. New Barcelona signing Memphis Depay got the first goal of the game in the 24th minute but North Macedonia were a tad unlucky as Goran Pandev saw his goal being ruled out for offside in the 9th minute. Frank de Boer's side will be hoping to continue their good run of form in the knockout stages.

Euro 2020 scores from Monday

Netherlands 3-0 North Macedonia

Russia 1-4 Denmark

Finland 0-2 Belgium

