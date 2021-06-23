Euro 2020 Results: England Clinch Top Spot In Group D, Croatia Reach Knockout Rounds

England delivered an efficient but hardly scintillating display to beat the Czech Republic 1-0 with an early Raheem Sterling header on Tuesday to advance to Euro 2020's last 16 as Group D winners. Meanwhile, Croatia beat Scotland 3-1 to take the second spot in the group as the Czechs advanced as one of the best third-placed teams. Here's a look at the Euro 2020 results and highlights from the games that took place on Tuesday.

Euro 2020 highlights: Czech Republic vs England

Man City star Sterling scored his and England's second goal of the tournament in the 12th minute by nodding in Jack Grealish's chipped cross from the left. The Aston Villa captain helped drive his side forward and was ever available for the ball, igniting the collective belief. Saka, meanwhile, brought pace and security on the right flank and his ability to find space was an eye-catching feature.

However, the initial injection of pace, intensity and crowd-pleasing excitement brought by Grealish and Saka gradually dissipated as the game petered out into a rather dull second half. England completely shut shop as Harry Maguire made a strong return to central defence after his ankle injury in the Czech Republic vs England match. His passing from the back was another plus point as England were able to record their third clean sheet in three matches. More broadly, it is eight in the past nine matches.

Scotland vs Croatia: Modric, Perisic turn on in the style in big win for Croatia

Croatia beat Scotland 3-1 in Glasgow on Tuesday to secure second place in Group D. Nikola Vlasic put Croatia in front just after the 15-minute mark, firing home from the centre of the area after Ivan Perisic headed a cross back to him from the far post. However, Scotland drew level just before the break when a poor clearance by Croatia fell to the feet of Callum McGregor, who composed himself and struck a perfect low shot to make it 1-1 heading into half-time.

Croatia then regained the lead in the 62nd minute when Mateo Kovacic laid the ball off at the top of the penalty area to Modric, who curled a lovely shot with the outside of his right foot. Ivan Perisic added the final blow for Scotland in the 77th minute with a glancing header to make it 3-1 in their favour in the Scotland vs Croatia match.

Euro 2020 standings in Group D

The victory for England saw Gareth Southgate's side top Group D with seven points while Croatia grabbed second place as per the latest Euro 2020 results. The Czech Republic sealed qualification into the round of 16 as one of the best third-placed teams. Scotland, however, finished at the bottom of the group with a solitary point and were eliminated from the tournament.

