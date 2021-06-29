Euro 2020 Results: France Knocked Out On Penalties, Spain Defeat Croatia 5-3 In Overtime

Spain responded really well to the early own goal they conceded as they beat Croatia at injury time to advance to the quarter-finals of the Euro 2020. Alvaro Morata scored the 4th goal for Spain and ended his bad run of form. Meanwhile, Switzerland might have just pulled off the upset of the year after they knocked world champions France out of the Euros, which many thought the French would have won. Here is a look at the Croatia vs Spain results, France vs Switzerland results and the Euro 2020 quarter-finals lineup.

Euro 2020 results: Croatia vs Spain

Spain conceded in the 20th minute to a Pedri backpass, which was misjudged by keeper Unai Simon. But they responded really well as Pablo Sarabia slashed the ball to the back of the net to equalise. Cesar Azpillecueta scored his first international goal for Spain in the 57th minute to help them take a lead for the first time.

Ferran Torres added a third goal to put Spain in complete control of the game, but things took a wild turn as Croatia managed to get the second goal after Mislav Orsic scored from inside a crowded Spanish box. When it looked like Spain had made their way through, Mario Pasalic converted a beautiful cross from Orsic to send the game to extra time.

Spain looked brilliant right from the start of extra time but it was Alvaro Morata that scored the 4th goal for Spain after he controlled the ball from Daniel Elmo to finish it at the back of the net. Croatia looked completely gassed out and were unable to respond to the constant attacking threat, which lead to Spain adding another goal, scored by substitute Mikel Oyarzabal to help La Roja to a 5-3 win.

Euro 2020 results: France vs Switzerland

Switzerland opened the scoring in the 15th minute to a Harris Seferovic header, where he leaped over Lenglet to give the Swiss the lead. Ricardo Rodriguez was unable to score the penalty in the second half to add to the lead and very soon France took over the game as Karim Benzema scored 2 goals in 3 minutes to give Les Bleus the lead. To add to the Swiss misery, Paul Pogba scored one of the most outrageous goals, as he curled home a stunner to give the French side a 3-1 lead in the 75th minute. However, Switzerland continued their relentless attitude and kept knocking at the French goal, they scored 2 goals in the final 10 minutes to make the game 3-3.

Kingsley Coman hit the woodwork in the added time, which took the game to overtime. Switzerland managed to hold onto the game, despite all the French attempts. The game went into a penalty shootout, where every Swiss player put the ball at the back of the net. For France, it was all perfect until French sensation Kylian Mbappe's miss, which knocked them out of the Euro 2020.

Euro 2020 quarter-finals lineup

Belgium vs Italy

Fussball Arena Munich, Saturday, July 3 at 12:30 AM IST

Switzerland vs Spain

Saint Petersburg Stadium, Friday, July 2 at 9:30 PM IST

Czech Republic vs Denmark

Baku Olimpiya Stadionu, Saturday, July 3 at 9:30 PM IST

Sweden/ Ukraine vs England/Germany

Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Sunday, July 4 at 12:30 AM IST

Image Credits: UEFA Euro 2020/Twitter