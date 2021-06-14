Euro 2020 Results: Sterlings Seals A Win At Wembley, Netherlands Win Five-goal Thriller

The European Championship is underway after much delay due to the coronavirus pandemic, and Sunday's round of matches provided a great spectacle and a glimpse of what to expect from the tournament. The heavyweights clinched regulation wins while the minnows struggled, but not without a show of grit and determination. Here's a look at the Euro 2020 scores, Euro 2020 standings, and how things unfolded in the Netherlands vs Ukraine and the England vs Croatia games.

Euro 2020 results: Austria brush aside minnows North Macedonia in dominant win

Austria got their tournament off to a perfect start with a comfortable 3-1 win over first timers North Macedonia on Sunday. It marked their first win ever at the European Championship, and took the lead in a Euro game for the first time ever when right back Stefan Lainer put them in front nodding in a cross from Marcel Sabitzer. The Macedonians did put up a fight and veteran striker Goran Pandev levelled the scores, after some comical defending from Bachmann and co.

Austria coach Franco Foda sent on Marco Arnautovic and Michael Gregoritsch in a bid to put the game to bed, and the duo responded in style, with the latter restoring the lead in the 78th minute from a David Alaba cross. Arnautovic meanwhile rounded off the keeper in stoppage time to give the scoreline a huge beef, but the Macedonians had every chance to sneak a point or more from the game.

Euro 2020 results: Dumfries saves De Boer blushes as Netherlands survive scare vs Ukraine

The Netherlands did complicate matters on Sunday, but eventually claimed all three points in a Euro 2020 thirller in Ajax against Ukraine. PSG new boy Gerginio Wijanldum put the Dutch in front after a goalless first half, with Wout Weghorst making it 2-0 as they edged towards the hour mark. Ukraine, who many regard as the dark horses, bounced back in style with Andriy Yarmolenko scoring the first, before Roman Yaremchuk equalised with 11 minutes let on the clock. With the action heading down to the wire, it was Denzel Dumfries who settled the scores, nodding in the winner from substitute Nathan Ake's cross.

The three points will be vital for Frank de Boer who is hoping to use Euro 2020 to prove to fans he is the right man to lead the team. Following the Netherlands vs Ukraine clash, Austria remained on top of the Group C Euro 2020 standings on goal difference, with Netherlands at second, followed by Ukraine and North Macedonia.

🤯 5 second-half goals in Amsterdam!



🇳🇱🆚🇺🇦 Netherlands vs Ukraine = _______



⚽️⏰5⃣2⃣ Wijnaldum

⚽️⏰5⃣9⃣ Weghorst

⚽️⏰7⃣5⃣ Yarmolenko

⚽️⏰7⃣9⃣ Yaremchuk

⚽️⏰8⃣5⃣ Dumfries #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/6FYZgpqlxu — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 13, 2021

Euro 2020 scores: Sterling justifies Southgate faith, England vs Croatia ends 1-0 at Wembley

➕3️⃣



For the first time, we've won our opening game at a @UEFA EURO! Three points in the bag and on we go. pic.twitter.com/PfT1mntjra — England (@England) June 13, 2021

Gareth Southgate's Three Lions clinched a victory in their European Championhsip opener for the first time in history following their 1-0 win over World Cup finalists Croatia on Sunday. The England boss named an unpopular side but was rewarded for his faith in key individuals, with Raheem Sterling constantly threating the Croatian defence. The Man City eventually buried the ball into the net in the second half, scoring the only goal of the game. Croatia struggled to impose themselves into the game as they had done three years ago in Russia, and failed to test Jordan Pickford in goal.

(Image Courtesy: Euro 2020, Raheem Sterling Twitter)