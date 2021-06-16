Euro 2020 Reveal Top 5 Performers From Matchday 1, Ronaldo Excluded Despite Brace

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo's stunning form at the European Championship continued on Tuesday as he led Portugal to a 3-0 win against Hungary. As a result, Ronaldo went past Michel Platini to become the all-time highest goalscorer in the Euros. The 36-year old scored a late brace after Raphael Guerreiro broke the deadlock with a lucky deflection in the 84th minute. Ronaldo scored a penalty for his first goal followed by a close-range finish for his second. Despite Ronaldo's brace in Euro 2020 matchday 1, he was excluded from the list of top five performers.

Cristiano Ronaldo's failure to make the Euro 2020 top performers list for matchday 1 may seem strange, but such was the quality shown by some of the other players. Czech Republic's Patrik Schick was undoubtedly the hero of matchday 1 as he scored a brace to help his side beat Scotland 2-0 in the tournament opener. The Bayer Leverkusen forward's second goal may already be considered the goal of Euro 2020 as he scored an absolute stunner from the halfway line, giving Scotland's David Marshall no chance to save it.

Austria's Stefan Lainer was considered the second-best player from Euro 2020 matchday 1 because of a fantastic volley finish against tournament debutants North Macedonia. Lainer gave his side the lead from nowhere considering Austria created no chances prior to his strike in the 18th minute. Meanwhile, Milan Skrinar was considered the third-best player from matchday 1 after he scored a venomous strike from a corner to help Croatia beat Poland 2-1.

Belgium's Romelu Lukaku was considered the fourth-best player from Euro 2020 matchday 1 because of the brace he scored against Russia. The Inter Milan striker, who has been in top form recently, scored a calm finish for his second goal to help his side beat Russia 3-0. The fifth-best performer from matchday 1 was Ukraine's Roman Yaremchuk for scoring an outstanding header from a free-kick that was delivered in the box. All the Euro 2020 matchday 1 game highlights can be seen on the SonyLIV app.

Euro 2020 matchday 2 fixtures

Group B: Finland vs Russia (6:30 PM, St Petersburg)

Group A: Turkey vs Wales (9:30 PM, Baku)

Thursday 17 June

Group A: Italy vs Switzerland (12:30 AM, Rome)

Group C: Ukraine vs North Macedonia (6:30 AM, Bucharest)

Group B: Denmark vs Belgium (9:30 PM, Copenhagen)

Friday 18 June

Group C: Netherlands vs Austria (12:30 AM, Amsterdam)

Group E: Sweden vs Slovakia (6:30 PM, St Petersburg)

Group D: Croatia vs Czech Republic (9:30 PM, Glasgow)

Saturday 19 June

Group D: England vs Scotland (12:30 AM, London)

Group F: Hungary vs France (6:30 AM, Budapest)

Group F: Portugal vs Germany (9:30 AM, Munich)

Sunday 20 June

Group E: Spain vs Poland (12:30 AM, Seville)

How to watch Euro 2020 matchday 2 fixtures live in India?

For fans wondering how to watch Euro 2020 matchday 2 fixtures live in India can tune into the Sony Sports Network, which have the official telecast rights in India. The Euro 2020 live stream of all games will be available on the SonyLIV app. Meanwhile, live scores and updates of all Euro 2020 matchday 2 fixtures can be accessed on the Twitter handle of the tournament and the two teams in action.

