Euro 2020: Romelu Lukaku Dedicates His Goal Against Russia To Christian Eriksen

Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku was unstoppable on the football field during the UEFA Euro 2020 Group B clash between Belgium and Russia at Krestovsky Stadium on Saturday.

While Romelu Lukaku scored a match-winning brace on Saturday evening, he dedicated his goal to Denmark captain Christian Eriksen. It so happened that the Danish winger had collapsed on the field during a EURO 2020 match between Denmark and Finland. Following the collapse, Christian Eriksen was taken to the hospital, where he received treatment for an unknown issue.

Romelu Lukaku dedicates his goal to Christian Eriksen

After breaking the deadlock in the 10th minute with a brilliant goal, Romelu Lukaku straightaway ran to the cameras and gestured to the screen where he was heard saying ‘Chris, Chris, I love you’. Both Romelu Lukaku and Christian Eriksen have been knowing each other well for years as they represent the Italian club Inter Milan in Serie A.

Coming back to the contest, Romelu Lukaku's brace in the 10th & 88th minute respectively and a goal from right-back Thomas Meunier helped Belgium blank Russia 3-0 as they drew first blood in UEFA Euro 2020.

What happened to Christian Eriksen?

After Eriksen collapsed, he was given medical attention on the field, including CPR treatment by on-site doctors. Eriksen had just played a short pass before he dropped down face-first on the earth. Eriksen's wife Sabrina and his Denmark teammates surrounded the winger as he received treatment on the ground. Eriksen was then stretchered off to the hospital as the crowd stood up in loud ovation. The match was being attended by over 15,000 spectators, who all hushed into silence as the incident was unfolding. Supporters of both the teams started shouting Eriksen's name after it was announced in the stadium that Eriksen has been stabilized.

After the UEFA EURO 2020 confirmed that Eriksen has been stabilized, players of both teams agreed to resume the halted match. UEFA announced that players of both teams have requested to restart the match, adding "the last four minutes of the first half will be played, there will then be a 5-minute half-time break followed by the second half". The match resumed and Finland went on to secure the match by scoring in the first few minutes of the second half. Joel Pohjanpalo scored the goal for Finland with the help of Uronen's assist.