Euro 2020 Round Of 16 Qualification Explained: How Can Teams Can Make It To The Knockouts?

The Euro 2020 is heading into the knockout stages with teams heading into the final group stage games of the tournament. The knockout stages kick off later this week with 16 teams battling out for the ultimate prize. Here's the Euro 2020 Round of 16 qualification explained, the Euro 2020 round of 16 schedule, and how the Euro 2020 third-placed teams can qualify.

How can 3rd place teams qualify? Euro 2020 Round of 16 qualification explained

16 teams off the 24 in the group stage qualify for the knockouts with the top two from each group guaranteed qualification. Along with the top 12 teams, four teams can qualify for the knockouts despite finishing third in the group. Off the six third-placed teams at the end of the group stage, the four best can qualify for the Euro 2020 knockout stage. If teams are tied on the same points, goal difference is the first and foremost differentiator, with goals scored being the other metric.

For example, In Group A after the end of all fixtures, Italy finished at the top with nine points, while Wales qualified as the second-best in the group. Wales had the same points as third-placed Switzerland but finished ahead due to a superior goal difference. Switzerland with four points are now contenders to qualify as one of the four Euro 2020 third-placed teams at the end of all group stage games.

🇧🇪 Belgium & the 🇳🇱 Netherlands have already booked last-16 places, but who will join them? 🤔#EUROfixtures | @bookingcom | #EURO2020 — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 21, 2021

Euro 2020 knockout stage: Qualification scenarios

Group B

Belgium have clinched a spot in the knockouts and avoiding defeat against Finland in their last group game will see them clinch the top spot. Finland will clinch a spot in the knockout round with a win over Belgium or a draw plus a Russia loss to Denmark. Russia will clinch a spot in the knockout round with a win over Denmark or a draw plus a Finland loss to Belgium. Denmark can qualify if they beat Russia and they build a goal difference in their favour.

Group C

The Netherlands have clinched top place in the group, while North Macedonia have been knocked out of contention ahead of their game. Austria and Ukraine will battle it out for the second spot with Ukraine boasting of a superior goal difference in case of a draw. Austria need a win to make it to second, but a draw could see them qualify as one of the four third-placed teams.

Group D

England and Czech Republic are level on points and the winner of their clash will top the group. A draw would see both qualify and Croatia and Scotland would be knocked out of contention. Croatia could finish second with a win over Scotland and a Czech Republic loss, but only with a big gain in goal differential. For Scotland, they need a win over Croatia and an England loss.

Group E

Sweden will advance with a win or draw against Poland but a loss could see them finish third in the group. Slovakia will advance if it tops Spain, or if it draws with Spain and Sweden wins or draws against Poland. Spain need a win to qualify as the top two teams, a loss or a draw will leave them either third or fourth in the group. Poland will finish second if it beats Sweden, so long as Slovakia and Spain do not draw.

Group F

France will advance if it beats or draws with Portugal, or if Germany and Hungary draw. Germany will advance by beating Hungary. Germany can finish atop the group with a win and should France lose to Portugal. Portugal will go through with a win against France, or a draw and a German loss to Hungary. For Hungary, they need a win over Germany and a Portugal loss to France to finish second.

Euro 2020 Round of 16 schedule

Saturday 26 June

1: Wales vs 2B (9:30 PM, Amsterdam)

Sunday 27 June

2: Italy vs 2C (12:30 AM, London)

3: 1C vs 3D/E/F (9:30 PM, Budapest)

Monday 28 June

4: Netherlands vs 3A/D/E/F (12:30 AM, Seville)

5: 2D vs 2E (9:30 PM, Copenhagen)

Tuesday 29 June

6: 1F vs 3A/B/C (12:30 AM, Bucharest)

7: 1D vs 2F (9:30 PM, London)

Wednesday 30 June

8: 1E vs 3A/B/C/D (12:30 AM, Glasgow)

