Euro 2020 Schedule, Fixtures And Live Stream Details For India As Tournament Draws Near

The rescheduled Euro 2020s is just a month away as some of the greatest names in European football will battle it out for the championship. The tournament, which was delayed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, will kick starts on June 11, 2021 with 11 host cities, with 24 teams competing for the grand prize. Here's a look at where to watch Euro 2020 in India, the Euro 2020 date, schedule and fixtures for the same.

Euro 2020 schedule: Euro 2020 fixtures and preview

The Euro 2020 schedule will see 51 games contested between June 11 and July 11, with all 24 teams playing at least three games in the group stage, before the knockouts begin. The opening round of matches from June 11 to June 23 will feature some thrilling encounters such as England vs Croatia, France vs Germany, Portugal vs Germany, Portugal vs France and many more. Rome’s Stadio Olimpico will host the opening match on June 11, while only two teams will ultimately make it all the way to the July 11 final at London's Wembley Stadium.

The 11 final UEFA EURO 2020 host cities are Amsterdam, Baku, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Glasgow, Munich, London, Rome, Seville and Saint Petersburg. While the squads are yet to be announced, one can expect the likes of Harry Kane, Luka Modric, Kylian Mbappe, Paul Pogba, Toni Kroos, Bruno Fernandes, Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku to feature along with five-time ballon d'Or Cristiano Ronaldo. The Juventus ace will look to help Portugal retain their title after they had defeated France in 2016 before the Les Blues went on to win the World Cup in 2018.

Euro 2020 channel India: Where to watch Euro 2020 in India?

The Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasters of the UEFA Euro 2020 in India. The telecast of the same will be available on SONY TEN 2 and SONY TEN 3 (in Hindi) channels from June 11, 2021 to July 12, 2021. The live stream of the games will also be available on the Sony LIV app.

Euro 2020 date: Euro 2020 fixtures for Group stage (All timings IST)

Saturday 12 June

Group A: Turkey vs Italy (12:30 AM, Rome)

Group A: Wales vs Switzerland (6:30 PM, Baku)

Group B: Denmark vs Finland (9:30 PM Copenhagen)

Sunday 13 June

Group B: Belgium vs Russia (12:30 AM, St Petersburg)

Group D: England vs Croatia (6:30 PM, London)

Group C: Austria vs North Macedonia (9:30 PM, Bucharest)

Monday 14 June

Group C: Netherlands vs Ukraine (12:30 AM, Amsterdam)

Group D: Scotland vs Czech Republic (6:30 PM, Glasgow)

Group E: Poland vs Slovakia (9:30 PM, St Petersburg)

Tuesday 15 June

Group E: Spain vs Sweden (12:30 AM, Seville)

Group F: Hungary vs Portugal (9:30, Budapest)

Wednesday 16 June

Group F: France vs Germany (12:30 AM, Munich)

Group B: Finland vs Russia (6:30 PM, St Petersburg)

Group A: Turkey vs Wales (9:30 PM, Baku)

Thursday 17 June

Group A: Italy vs Switzerland (12:30 AM, Rome)

Group C: Ukraine vs North Macedonia (6:30 AM, Bucharest)

Group B: Denmark vs Belgium (9:30 PM, Copenhagen)

Friday 18 June

Group C: Netherlands vs Austria (12:30 AM, Amsterdam)

Group E: Sweden vs Slovakia (6:30 PM, St Petersburg)

Group D: Croatia vs Czech Republic (9:30 PM, Glasgow)

Saturday 19 June

Group D: England vs Scotland (12:30 AM, London)

Group F: Hungary vs France (6:30 AM, Budapest)

Group F: Portugal vs Germany (9:30 AM, Munich)

Sunday 20 June

Group E: Spain vs Poland (12:30 AM, Seville)

Group A: Italy vs Wales (9:30 AM, Rome)

Group A: Switzerland vs Turkey (9:30 AM, Baku)

Monday 21 June

Group C: North Macedonia vs Netherlands (9:30 PM, Amsterdam)

Group C: Ukraine vs Austria (9:30 PM, Bucharest)

Tuesday 22 June

Group B: Russia vs Denmark (12:30 AM, Copenhagen)

Group B: Finland vs Belgium (12:30 AM, St Petersburg)

Wednesday 23 June

Group D: Czech Republic vs England (12:30 AM, London)

Group D: Croatia vs Scotland (12:30 AM, Glasgow)

Group E: Slovakia vs Spain (9:30 AM, Seville)

Group E: Sweden vs Poland (9:30 AM, St Petersburg)

Thursday 24 June

Group F: Germany vs Hungary (12:30 AM, Munich)

Group F: Portugal v France (12:30 AM, Budapest)

Knockout phase schedule

Round of 16

Saturday 26 June

1: 2A vs 2B (9:30 PM, Amsterdam)

Sunday 27 June

2: 1A vs 2C (12:30 AM, London)

3: 1C vs 3D/E/F (9:30 PM, Budapest)

Monday 28 June

4: 1B vs 3A/D/E/F (12:30 AM, Seville)

5: 2D vs 2E (9:30 PM, Copenhagen)

Tuesday 29 June

6: 1F vs 3A/B/C (12:30 AM, Bucharest)

7: 1D vs 2F (9:30 PM, London)

Wednesday 30 June

8: 1E vs 3A/B/C/D (12:30 AM, Glasgow)

Quarter-finals

Friday 2 July

QF1: Winner 6 vs Winner 5 (9:30 PM, St Petersburg)

Saturday 3 July

QF2: Winner 4 vs Winner 2 (12:30 AM, Munich)

QF3: Winner 3 vs Winner 1 (9:30 PM, Baku)

Sunday 4 July

QF4: Winner 8 vs Winner 7 (12:30 AM, Rome)

Semi-finals

Wednesday 7 July

SF1: Winner QF2 vs Winner QF1 (12:30 AM, London)

Thursday 8 July

SF2: Winner QF4 vs Winner QF3 (12:30 AM, London)

Final

Monday 12 July

Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (12:30 AM, London)

(Image Courtesy: UEFA Euro 2020 Twitter)