Euro 2020 Sees Unbelievable Halfway-line Goal As Czech Patrik Schick Beats Scotland; WATCH

Just six minutes into the second half of their Euro 2020 fixture, as Scotland seemed determined to get an equalizer and held possession of the ball with much hope, a slight error and a tinge of luck is all it took for Patrik Schick to double his goal count and take the match to 2-0 in favour of Czech Republic in Glasgow. While Scotland made to pass the ball around in the Czech half, an off-target shot was deflected and rolled the ball towards Schick, whose first touch turned golden as he magnificently struck the ball and caught Marshall by surprise from the half-way line.

Schick's unbelievable strike, from the edge of the center circle, rocketed and curled right into the net, and despite Marshall's emphatic attempt to keep the ball out, the goalkeeper himself crashed inside the goalpost with the ball. The outrageous strike that has come on the fourth day of the Euro 2020 has is already being pegged as a possible Goal of the Tournament, or at least the fans say so.

Watch Patrick Schick's unbelievable goal against Scotland here:

Awestruck by Schick's goal, the Czech star's effort has taken netizens by storm, who have been rubbing their eyes and pinching themselves to ascertain the reality. Here's how netizens have reacted:

Czech Republic defeats Scotland in Euro 2020

Schick's brace led the Czech Republic to an easy victory over Scotland in their first outing at the Euro 2020. Riding on confidence from a win against Scotland, the Czech Republic would be hoping to qualify for the Group of 16 as they face England and Croatia next. Scotland has returned to a major tournament finals for the first time since the 1998 World Cup, and a defeat in front of the home fans is disappointing for Steve Clarke's side.

Scotland has failed to progress past the group stage in their two previous participations in the European Championship and remained unbeaten in their two pre-tournament friendlies. Clarke's side had clinched a 2-2 draw against the Netherlands, before clinching a 1-0 win over minnows Luxembourg in the friendlies.

As for the Czech Republic, the Euro 2020 marks their seventh successive appearance after their heroics of 1996. Jaroslav Silhavy's side suffered a 4-0 defeat to Italy in their first pre-tournament friendly but managed to return to winning ways courtesy of a 3-1 success over Albania. Czech made the final in 1996, the semi-final in 2004 and reached the quarterfinals in 2012.