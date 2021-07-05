Euro 2020: Spain & Barcelona Star Pedri Makes Fun Commitment If Team Wins Trophy

The ongoing Euro 2020 is finally reaching it's climax with only the semifinal and finals left to be played. The four teams remaining in the tournament are Spain, Italy, England and dark horses Denmark. While England will face off against Denmark, Spain will battle Italy for a place in the final. Spain has already won the title thrice and the current team will look to add the fourth by punching their ticket to the final which will be played at the Wembley Stadium in London.

Pedri promises to shave his head if Spain wins Euro 2020

Barcelona youngster Pedri has already made history at Euro 2020 by becoming the youngest player to play in the knockout stage as well as represent his country at European Championship. The 18-year-old has been the vital cog in La Roja's midfield with coach Luis Enrique giving him every single minute on the field so far in this tournament. Recently while speaking to Marca as quoted by Football Espana, the young starlet made a bold claim by promising to shave his head if Spain lifts the trophy at Wembley on July 11. The footballer in his interview also claaimed that despite playing a lot of matches this season he still has the energy left in his tank to take the team forward.

EURO 2020 semi-finals set ✅



🇮🇹🆚🇪🇸 Italy vs Spain

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🆚🇩🇰 England vs Denmark



Who are you backing to lift the 🏆❓#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/SjjvZ6PSAb — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) July 3, 2021

La Roja aim to clear Azzuri hurdle for a shot at Euro 2020 glory

Luis Enrique coached side may have not looked vicious throughout the tournament, but have certainly hit the form in their last two matches. Having started their campaign with draws against Sweden and Poland, Spain scored five past Slovakia to reach the last 16. The young team then took on World Cup runners up Croatia against whom they once again scored five goals, however, they had to play extra-time to finish off their opponent.

The La Roja were almost on the verge of elimination when they faced Switzerland in the quarterfinals, however, goalkeeper Unai Simon's heroics in between the sticks during the penalty shootout saved them from the exit. Ahead of the semi-finals clash against Italy Spain coach Luis Enrique said "We are so proud. It'd be ridiculous to think that we, or any of the semi-finalists, would sign for just getting this far now – all of us want to get to the final and win." Though the team is unlikely to start as favourites against a very attacking Italian team, expect them to bring out their best with a place in the final at stake.

Image: Pedri / Twitter