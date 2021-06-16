Last Updated:

Euro 2020 Standings After Matchday 1 as Portugal, Netherlands And France Record Wins

Here's a look at the full Euro 2020 standings as Round 1 comes to a close. France beat Germany while Portugal earned a 3-0 win over Hungary on Tuesday.

Arnold Dsouza
euro 2020 standings

Image: Cristiano, Gini Wijnaldum, Equipe de France Instagram


Round 1 of the Euro 2020 group stages is in the books and it's been an eventful round, to say the least, overshadowed by Christian Eriksen's health scare. However, apart from that and Finland's subsequent narrow win, there's not been much in the way of surprises and more in the way of business as usual. Here's a look at the Euro 2020 standings after matchday 1. 

Euro 2020 scores: Euro 2020 Matchday 1 results

Friday, June 11

Group A: Turkey 0-3 Italy 

Saturday, June 12

Group A: Wales 1-1 Switzerland 
Group B: Denmark 0-1 Finland 
Group B: Belgium 3-0 Russia 

Sunday, June 13

Group D: England 1-0 Croatia
Group C: Austria 3-1 North Macedonia 
Group C: Netherlands 3-2 Ukraine 

Monday, June 14

Group D: Scotland 0-2 Czech Republic 
Group E: Poland 1-2 Slovakia 
Group E: Spain 0-0 Sweden

Tuesday 15 June

Group F: Hungary 0-3 Portugal 
Group F: France 1-0 Germany 

Euro 2020 standings: Group standings

Italy are currently at the top of Group A following their win against Turkey while Belgium and Finland recorded wins in Group B. The Netherlands and Austria also managed to earn crucial victories on matchday 1 in Group C. 

In Group D, the Czech Republic and England earned wins while Slovakia beat Poland to move to the top of Group E. Defending champions Portugal beat Hungary 3-0 to move to the top of Group F while France beat Germany 1-0 to get off to a winning start. Here's a look at the Euro 2020 standings after matchday 1. 

Euro 2020 matchday 2 fixtures: Full list of Round 2 games

Wednesday, June 16

Group B: Finland vs Russia 
Group A: Turkey vs Wales
Group A: Italy vs Switzerland 

Thursday, June 17

Group C: Ukraine vs North Macedonia
Group B: Denmark vs Belgium 
Group C: Netherlands vs Austria 

Friday, June 18

Group E: Sweden vs Slovakia 
Group D: Croatia vs Czech Republic 
Group D: England vs Scotland 

Saturday, June 19

Group F: Hungary vs France 
Group F: Portugal vs Germany 
Group E: Spain vs Poland 

The top two teams from the six groups go through automatically to the last 16, while the four third-place teams who have the best record will join them in the last 16. So, in short, only eight of the 24 teams who started the tournament will not reach the last 16.

Image Credits - Cristiano, Gini Wijnaldum, Equipe de France Instagram

 

First Published:
