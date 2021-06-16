Euro 2020 Standings After Matchday 1 as Portugal, Netherlands And France Record Wins

Quick links:
Image: Cristiano, Gini Wijnaldum, Equipe de France Instagram
Round 1 of the Euro 2020 group stages is in the books and it's been an eventful round, to say the least, overshadowed by Christian Eriksen's health scare. However, apart from that and Finland's subsequent narrow win, there's not been much in the way of surprises and more in the way of business as usual. Here's a look at the Euro 2020 standings after matchday 1.
Group A: Turkey 0-3 Italy
Group A: Wales 1-1 Switzerland
Group B: Denmark 0-1 Finland
Group B: Belgium 3-0 Russia
Group D: England 1-0 Croatia
Group C: Austria 3-1 North Macedonia
Group C: Netherlands 3-2 Ukraine
Group D: Scotland 0-2 Czech Republic
Group E: Poland 1-2 Slovakia
Group E: Spain 0-0 Sweden
Group F: Hungary 0-3 Portugal
Group F: France 1-0 Germany
Italy are currently at the top of Group A following their win against Turkey while Belgium and Finland recorded wins in Group B. The Netherlands and Austria also managed to earn crucial victories on matchday 1 in Group C.
In Group D, the Czech Republic and England earned wins while Slovakia beat Poland to move to the top of Group E. Defending champions Portugal beat Hungary 3-0 to move to the top of Group F while France beat Germany 1-0 to get off to a winning start. Here's a look at the Euro 2020 standings after matchday 1.
EURO 2020 standings after all groups have concluded their first match 👀— International Champions Cup (@IntChampionsCup) June 15, 2021
Which club looked the best after their first game? pic.twitter.com/DJEcaZoMp0
Group B: Finland vs Russia
Group A: Turkey vs Wales
Group A: Italy vs Switzerland
Group C: Ukraine vs North Macedonia
Group B: Denmark vs Belgium
Group C: Netherlands vs Austria
Group E: Sweden vs Slovakia
Group D: Croatia vs Czech Republic
Group D: England vs Scotland
Group F: Hungary vs France
Group F: Portugal vs Germany
Group E: Spain vs Poland
The top two teams from the six groups go through automatically to the last 16, while the four third-place teams who have the best record will join them in the last 16. So, in short, only eight of the 24 teams who started the tournament will not reach the last 16.