Euro 2020 Standings After Matchday 1 as Portugal, Netherlands And France Record Wins

Round 1 of the Euro 2020 group stages is in the books and it's been an eventful round, to say the least, overshadowed by Christian Eriksen's health scare. However, apart from that and Finland's subsequent narrow win, there's not been much in the way of surprises and more in the way of business as usual. Here's a look at the Euro 2020 standings after matchday 1.

Euro 2020 scores: Euro 2020 Matchday 1 results

Friday, June 11

Group A: Turkey 0-3 Italy

Saturday, June 12

Group A: Wales 1-1 Switzerland

Group B: Denmark 0-1 Finland

Group B: Belgium 3-0 Russia

Sunday, June 13

Group D: England 1-0 Croatia

Group C: Austria 3-1 North Macedonia

Group C: Netherlands 3-2 Ukraine

Monday, June 14

Group D: Scotland 0-2 Czech Republic

Group E: Poland 1-2 Slovakia

Group E: Spain 0-0 Sweden

Tuesday 15 June

Group F: Hungary 0-3 Portugal

Group F: France 1-0 Germany

Euro 2020 standings: Group standings

Italy are currently at the top of Group A following their win against Turkey while Belgium and Finland recorded wins in Group B. The Netherlands and Austria also managed to earn crucial victories on matchday 1 in Group C.

In Group D, the Czech Republic and England earned wins while Slovakia beat Poland to move to the top of Group E. Defending champions Portugal beat Hungary 3-0 to move to the top of Group F while France beat Germany 1-0 to get off to a winning start. Here's a look at the Euro 2020 standings after matchday 1.

EURO 2020 standings after all groups have concluded their first match 👀



Which club looked the best after their first game? pic.twitter.com/DJEcaZoMp0 — International Champions Cup (@IntChampionsCup) June 15, 2021

Euro 2020 matchday 2 fixtures: Full list of Round 2 games

Wednesday, June 16

Group B: Finland vs Russia

Group A: Turkey vs Wales

Group A: Italy vs Switzerland

Thursday, June 17

Group C: Ukraine vs North Macedonia

Group B: Denmark vs Belgium

Group C: Netherlands vs Austria

Friday, June 18

Group E: Sweden vs Slovakia

Group D: Croatia vs Czech Republic

Group D: England vs Scotland

Saturday, June 19

Group F: Hungary vs France

Group F: Portugal vs Germany

Group E: Spain vs Poland

The top two teams from the six groups go through automatically to the last 16, while the four third-place teams who have the best record will join them in the last 16. So, in short, only eight of the 24 teams who started the tournament will not reach the last 16.

Image Credits - Cristiano, Gini Wijnaldum, Equipe de France Instagram