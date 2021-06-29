Euro 2020: Swiss Fan's Reaction From Agony To Sheer Happiness Over 90 Sec Span Goes Viral

Switzerland reached the quarterfinal of a major tournament for the first time in 67 years as they overcame the reigning world champions France 5-4 in a penalty shoot-out during their UEFA Euro 2020 Round of 16 clash at National Arena in Romania on Monday.

While the match had to be decided via a blockbuster penalty shoot-out, it was a Swiss fan's 90-second reaction change that stood out the most.

Switzerland Fan viral video

It so happened that while the Euro 2020 pre-quarterfinal clash between France and Switzerland was poised for a thrilling finish, cameras had captured a Swiss fan throughout the thrilling second half as he moved from agony to ecstasy.

As the contest headed into the 90th minute, the Swiss fan wore a disgruntled look as he was seen crying just when it appeared that his team was on its way out of the tournament. However, that was not meant to be as a revival in fortunes saw forward Mario Gavranovic scoring that much-needed equaliser for Switzerland in the very next minute as the game was tied at 3-3 at the regulation time and the focus shifted towards extra time.

Watch the viral video here:

😥👉😆



𝗔𝗟𝗟 the emotions in just 1 minute! #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/UYDYDUyi5l — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 28, 2021

Switzerland vs France

Switzerland opened the scoring in the 15th minute to a Harris Seferovic header, where he leaped over Lenglet to give the Swiss the lead. Ricardo Rodriguez was unable to score the penalty in the second half to add to the lead and very soon France took over the game as Karim Benzema scored 2 goals in 3 minutes to give Les Bleus the lead.

To add to the Swiss misery, Paul Pogba scored one of the most outrageous goals, as he curled home a stunner to give the French side a 3-1 lead in the 75th minute. However, Switzerland continued their relentless attitude and kept knocking at the French goal, they scored 2 goals in the final 10 minutes to make the game 3-3.

Kingsley Coman hit the woodwork in the added time, which took the game to overtime. Switzerland managed to hold onto the game, despite all the French attempts. The game went into a penalty shootout, where every Swiss player put the ball at the back of the net. For France, it was all perfect until French sensation Kylian Mbappe's miss, which knocked the World Cup holders out of the Euro 2020.