Euro 2020: Toni Kroos Says Lacking 'effectiveness' Cost Germany The Match Against England

Germany midfielder Toni Kroos admitted his side lacked 'effectiveness' as they were eliminated from the ongoing UEFA Euro 2020 after a 2-0 loss to England at the iconic Wembley Stadium in London on Tuesday. England matched Germany's 3-5-2 formation and the sides cancelled each other out for much of the first half.

"It was a very even game until the goal against us," Goal.com quoted Kroos as a saying.



"Both teams neutralised each other. Maybe we lacked effectiveness. We progressed from a difficult group but this is very disappointing right now," he added.

Coming back to the contest, The game was goalless at the end of the first half, but England's attack picked up pace after the introduction of Jack Grealish. After a quiet first half, England brought in the most anticipated change of the night, as they substituted Bukayo Saka for Jack Grealish, and then it was the instant impact as he played the ball to Luke Shaw who delivered one of the most pinpoint low crosses into the box which Raheem Sterling leaped onto to give England the lead.

Just minutes after that Germany had a clear chance to equalise after Sterling played a half-hearted ball that reached nowhere, resulting in Muller picking the ball and running through the England defence only to pull it wide. England doubled their lead in the 86th minute after Jack Grealish played a fantastic cross to Harry Kane, who scored his first goal of the tournament, which lead to an outroar of happiness in the stadium.

