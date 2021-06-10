Euro 2020 Top Strikers To Watch Out For Ft Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane, Romelu Lukaku

The European Championship is just a day away where 24 teams will lock horns for the ultimate continental glory. The tournament will feature some of the best marksmen across the globe who will be vying for the golden boot title along with their quest for the championship. So here's our Euro 2020 top strikers to watch out for and our predictions for "who will win Euro 2020 golden boot?".

Euro 2020 golden boot predictions: Euro 2020 top strikers to watch out for

1. Harry Kane (England) vs Croatia, Czech Republic and Scotland

The England captain is one of the best strikers on the planet and comes into the tournament on the back of a season where he lifted both the Premier League Golden Boot and the playmaker award. With speculation on his future continuing, Kane will want to prove himself on the biggest stage and build on his Golden Boot showing at the World Cup. The Tootenham striker should have plenty of opportunities to score in the group stage, and with the Three Lions one of the favourites for the European Championship, the England captain could well end up lifting the coveted top scorer award.

Only two players have finished a Premier League season with the outright most goals and most assists:



◉ Andy Cole (1993/94)

◉ Harry Kane (2020/21)



Neither won PFA Players' Player of the Year... but Cole did get YPOTY. #PFAawards pic.twitter.com/AcWwUrUbx8 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 6, 2021

Stats this season: 49 games, 33 goals, 17 assists.

National team record: 54 games, 34 goals, 13 assists

2. Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) vs Denmark, Finland and Russia

Romelu Lukaku is one of the best forwards at Euro 2020, and with Eden Hazard and kevin De Bruyne supplying him, the Belgian should be one of the contenders for the golden boot. Romelu Lukaku was instrumental in leading Inter Milan to their Scudetto win after more than a decade, and the former Manchester United striker will want to cement his legacy with a top Euro 2020. With neither of their group stage opponents not known for their defensive solidity, Lukaku should have a great chance at clinching the scoring title.

Stats this season: 44 games, 30 goals, 10 assists

National team record: 93 games, 60 goals, 14 assists

3. Kylian Mbappe (France) vs Germany, Portugal and Hungary

While Antoine Griezmann wo the Golden Boot in the 2016 edition, we are backing his teammate Kylian Mbappe to bag the title. Mbappe starred at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, and with doubts on the fitness of Karim Benzema, the PSG superstar will assume more responsibility in attack for Didier Deschamps' side. The 22-year-old is coming off after winning the Ligue 1 golden boot ahead of Memphis Depay and Wissam Ben Yedder.

Stats this season: 47 games, 42 goals, 11 assists

National team record: 44 games, 17 goals, 14 assists

4. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) vs Hungary, France and Germany

The leading goal scorer in European Championship history. Defending champion and five-time Ballon d'Or winner, fresh from winning the Capocannoniere in Italy. Ronaldo and Portugal have been dealt a tough draw, but the Juventus ace will not have a better occasion to become the highest-scoring footballer in international matches. He is currently five away, and a golden boot win could help him surpass that tally.

Stats this season: 44 games, 36 goals, 4 assists

National team record: 175 games, 104 goals, 40 assists

🗓️ @Cristiano scored his first international goal when his current team-mate Nuno Mendes was 1 year old 👶



🤯 A phenomenal run of 43 goals in his last 42 caps has Ronaldo just 5 goals short of equalling Ali Daei's men's world record. Will this machine ever slow down? ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/K9dqA91xBF — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) June 9, 2021

5. Burak Yilmaz (Turkey) vs Italy, Switzerland and Wales

Burak Yilmaz has enjoyed a revival season at Lille, and led them to the Ligue 1 championship victory. The Turkish international is one of the underrated picks heading into the tournament and will hope to continue his goal-scoring form into the tournament. Turkey have a well-rounded squad and could prove to be dark horses in the tournament, and Yilmaz could well be the tip of the iceberg.

Stats this season: 33 games, 18 goals, five assists

National team record: 67 games, 29 goals, five assists

6. Robert Lewandowski (Poland) vs Slovakia, Sweden and Spain

Robert Lewandowski is perhaps one of the best forwards at Euro 2020 if not the best. The Polish international is fresh off a record-breaking 41-goal Bundesliga season and will be a threat to any defence that aims to pin him down. With Spain being the only major contender in their group, Lewandowski could actually make the most of the draw and leap forward in the race, ahead of his competition.

Stats this season: 40 games, 48 goals, nine assists

National team record: 119 games, 66 goals, 23 assists

7. Gerard Moreno (Spain) vs Slovakia, Poland and Sweden

Gerard Moreno fired Villarreal to Europa League victory this season and the talisman will hope to replicate those heroics in national team colours. La Roja have struggled for a complete striker over the years but Moreno could very well fill the void and could be yet another surprise for Golden Boot contention. With games against Slovakia, Poland and Sweden, Moreno should have plenty of opportunities to score in Luis Enrique's system and a deep run in the competition could very well put him in pole position.

Stats this season: 46 games, 30 goals, 11 assists

National team record: 11 games, 5 goals, 4 assists

8. Serge Gnabry (Germany) vs France, Portugal and Hungary

Serge Gnabry has been nothing short of sensational for Bayern Munich and Germany over the past two seasons and one can expect the former Arsenal star to make a mark at Euro 2020. With Kai Havertz, Thomas Muller and Leroy Sane for the company in attack, Gnabry will be one of the most sought out players in front of goal, and the 25-year-old should bury chances with relative ease. Germany have been dealt a tough group with France and Portugal, but Gnabry has enough pace to trouble even the best of the best.

Stats this season: 38 games, 11 goals, 7 assists

National team record: 22 games, 16 goals, 6 assists

9. Ciro Immobile (Italy) vs Turkey, Switzerland and Wales

While Ciro Immobile has been at the center of Lazio's resurgence over the years, his form or Italy has never hit the same heights. Euro 2020 will perhaps be his final opportunity to make a mark at the international stage, especially with the likes of Andrea Belotti and Moise Kean vying for his spot. Immobile is one of the most lethal strikers in Europe, and Italy will need his killer instinct if they have to make a deep run into the tournament.

Stats this season: 41 games, 25 goals, 8 assists

National team record: 46 games, 13 goals, 6 assists

10. Memphis Depay (Netherlands) vs Austria, North Macedonia and Ukraine

Free agent Memphis Depay has a host of clubs circling him for his signature, and a stellar Euro 2020 will only increase the call for his services. The former Manchester United forward is the focal point of the Dutch attack and while the Netherlands are still reeling from the departure of Ronald Koeman, Depay is still expected to be a lethal attacker that opposition defences will have to deal with care. Depay's chances have increased especially with a favourable, as the Netherlands are expected to at least progress till the quarter-finals of the competition.

Stats this season: 40 games, 22 goals, 12 assists

National team record: 64 games, 26 goals, 23 assists

(Image Courtesy: Portugal, England, France and Belgium Twitter)