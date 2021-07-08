Euro 2020: UEFA To Probe England After Images Of Laser Pointed At Schmeichel's Face Emerge

A day after England's nail-biting finish against Denmark to reach the Euro 2020 final after 55 years, the UEFA have opened an investigation against the Three Lions. Engalnd have been charged by UEFA after a fan pointed a laser at Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel's face during Wednesday's Euro 2020 semi-final at Wembley, The incident took place in the first half of extra time as England captain Harry Kane was taking a penalty which was eventually converted into a goal.

UEFA to probe England

Visuals of the incident, which went viral soon after the conclusion of the game, showed a green light on Schmeichel's face just before Kane found the back of the net from the penalty spot. Schmeichel initially managed to save the spot-kick but Kane's quick reflexes allowed him to convert the rebound and send Denmark's hopes of qualifying to the final down the drain.

England have also been charged with causing a "disturbance" during Denmark's national anthem by setting off fireworks.

"The case will be dealt with by the Uefa Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) in due course," read the statement issued by the European football's governing body.

UK PM's official spokesman criticises booing during the Danish national anthem

There was some booing heard during the Danish national anthem which has been criticised by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's official spokesman. "We don't want fans to be booing teams," said the spokesman. "We want fans to be showing support and being respectful. UEFA are looking into that, that's a matter for them but it's not something we would want to see."

The Football Association and UEFA officials searched for the source of the laser pointer when they were first made aware of it.

England dupe Denmark of Euro 2020 finals

After Denmark took an early lead in the match with a goal in the 30th minute thanks to a brilliant free-kick by Mikkel Damsgaard, England bounced back quickly. The Three Lions levelled the scoreboard as Danish skipper Simon Thorup Kjær erred with an own goal while trying to deflect the cross ball by England's Bukayo Saka, who had received a through pass from Harry Kane.

Following an enthralling second half, England managed to secure a penalty and score in the extra time to seal their berth in the Euro 2020 finals.

The Euro 2020 final

England will face Italy in the final of Euro 2020, which will be held on July 12 at the iconic Wembley Stadium. While Italy has played in three UEFA European Championship finals, England is all set to make a return in the competition's final after 55 years and has been previously ousted from the semi-final on two occasions. The head-to-head record between England and Italy favours the latter. Italy has won 10 of the 27 previous meetings between the two countries, while England has won only eight times, with nine matches ending in draws.

