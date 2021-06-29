EURO 2020: Video Of Spain Goalkeeper Unai Simon's Shocking Own Goal Vs Croatia Goes Viral

Spain held their nerves in a tense knockout encounter to overcome Croatia with a stunning 5-3 margin in their Euro 2020 Round of 16 clash at Parken Stadium in Denmark on Monday. It was an extraordinary, eight-goal thriller that ended in Spain's favor but not before Croatia had almost given them a scare.

It was the FIFA World Cup 2018 runners-up who broke the deadlock and did so in the most dramatic passion as they were accidentally assisted by Spanish goal-keeper Unai Simon Mendibil.

Spain goalkeeper own goal

Both teams had kept each other at bay during the first 19 minutes of the game. However, a brain fade moment in the 20th minute saw the 2010 World Cup winners trailing by 0-1. It so happened that the Spanish goalie made a howler to concede a bizarre own goal in and unfortunately for him and his team, it happened to be during a crunch situation i.e. in a pre-quarterfinal match.

In the 20th minute, Spanish midfielder Pedri knocked a gentle pass back to Simon from midfield under a challenge from the rival players but, Unai Simon took his eyes off the ball at the very last moment and the former world champions had to bear the brunt. Even though the goal-keeper did try his level best to get back and stop the ball, it was too late as the ball rolled its way into the net.

Spain goalkeeper own goal video

Euro 2020: Spain vs Croatia

Coming back to the recently-concluded contest, Spanish goal-keeper Unai Simon unknowingly ended up conceding an own-goal as Croatia drew first blood in the 20th minute. Nonetheless, the 2010 World Cup winners bounced back in style with midfielder Pablo Sarabia scoring the equaliser 38th minute.

In the second half, it seemed that goals from right-back Cesar Azplicueta (57'), and winger Ferran Torres (76') would easily help Spain in consolidating a quarterfinal berth but, it was not to be as late goals from Mislav Orsic and Mario Pasalic helped Croatia stage a remarkable comeback into the contest as the game was tied at 3-3 as it headed into the extra-time.

Even though Croats started really well in the extra-time, they ran out of luck at the wrong time as Alvaro Morata and Mikel Oyarzabal restored the 2008 & 2012 Euro Cup winners' two-goal cushion within the first half of extra time to register a stupendous 5-3 win for the former world champions.

Spain will now face Switzerland in the quarterfinals at the Krestovsky Stadium in Russia on Friday. Switzerland qualified for the last eight clash by knocking out the World Cup holders France in a penalty shootout and Spain must avoid another upset if they want to prolong their stay in the competition.