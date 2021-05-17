Euro 2020: When Will England Football Team Release Squad List For The Mega Tournament?

The much-awaited Euro 2020 is set to kick off soon as fans have to wait for less than a month in order to see some of the best national teams across the world of football compete against each other for the European title. England head into Euro 2020 as one of the favourites to win the tournament as fans wait to hear the team selections of various international teams. With the Three Lions' head coach, Gareth Southgate set to select just 26 players from the plethora of talent available at his disposal, we look to answer the question of "When will England release squad list for Euro 2020?"

England Squad Euro 2020: When will Southgate release his list?

Gareth Southgate has a tough task at hand with the Englishman set to select a 26-man squad for the upcoming tournament. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic could be a blessing in disguise for the Three Lions head coach as he now has the opportunity to call up 26 players instead of the 23 with FIFA allowing three additional inclusions given the current circumstances.

The team announcement is expected to happen at least a week ahead of UEFA’s deadline (June 1) which demands all the participating teams to share their list of players and confirmed squads for the tournament. The 50-year-old head coach is all set to announce the England Squad Euro 2020 on Tuesday, May 25. The squad list is expected to be released at 1 PM BST with all the named players asked to report at St George's Park for the initial training camp.

Euro 2020 schedule

The Euro 2020 kicks off on June 11 in Rome as Italy square off against Turkey in their Group A encounter. The delayed tournament will have 51 exciting encounters consisting of 24 teams playing at least three group stage games until June 23. Later on, the Euro 2020 schedule sees all the knockout rounds being played with the final set to take place exactly a month after the tournament's first match.

England fixtures Euro 2020

The Three Lions are set to kick off their Euro 2020 campaign with two warm-up games against Austria on June 2 and Romania on June 6 at Middlesbrough’s Riverside Stadium. Following the two warm-up matches, Gareth Southgate's men are all set to take on World Cup 2018 finalists Croatia in their tournament opener on June 13. All of England's group league games will be played at the Wembley Stadium as they later lock horns against Scotland. The Three Lions follow up their two home games with an exciting away tie against the Czech Republic on June 22.

Following the group stage matches, Gareth Southgate's men are set to play their knockout fixtures depending upon where they end up on the group ranking. However, their primary aim will be to reach the final of Euro 2020 which will be played at Wembley on July 11.